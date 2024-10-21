Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Nets could steal Warriors' star in NBA free agency as notable deadline passes

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOu2Z_0wGBOt1B00

    The Golden State Warriors had a very busy offseason.

    After losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the Warriors retooled around Stephen Curry, adding Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. The young and promising Moses Moody was inked to a three-year, $39 million extension as well.

    While Steve Kerr's squad firmly belongs to Curry, they have tried to implement the "two timelines" approach, where they surround Curry with complementary talent while developing their future, namely Brandin Podziemski, Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Jonathan Kuminga.

    As the Oct. 21 deadline passed, the Warriors were unable to agree to an extension with Kuminga, which means he will be a restricted free agent this summer. As he aims to increase his value with a productive season in 2024-25, he will have suitors lined up, hoping to sign the 22-year-old in the upcoming offseason.

    One team with the means to overpay a solid young player will be the Brooklyn Nets. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn is looking to rebuild but could find themselves back in the playoff hunt quicker than initially thought.

    In the summer of 2025, Brooklyn will have their own draft pick, the Knicks' pick, and the Milwaukee Bucks' pick (protected 1-4). The 2025 draft class is expected to be one of the deepest and most talented ever, so the Nets could add three young key players to their roster.

    On top of that, Ben Simmon's $40.3 million deal, Bojan Bogdanovic's $19 million deal, and Dennis Schroder's $13 million salary will all be off the books, meaning the Nets will have money to throw at marquee free agents.

    The Nets have solid young players in Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxon and after possibly winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, the Nets will be all-in on their upgraded young core.

    Enter Kuminga. The Warriors can match any offer he receives, but the Nets will be in a ripe position to overpay. The Warriors, on the other hand, have their money tied up in Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, to name a few.

    With three first-round picks, salary flexibility, and motivation to add a young player who averaged 16.1 points last season, the Nets could outbid the Warriors, stealing away their prized prospect.

    More NBA: Fans will love NBA Insider's bold prediction about Cavaliers 2024-25 season

