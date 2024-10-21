NFL Week 8 survivor pool picks: Most popular teams, odds and why it might be time to pick the Lions

While the beginning of the season proved to be a tough time for NFL chalk bettors, things have since leveled out across the pro football betting landscape. Entering Monday night, nine of the 10 teams favored by a field goal or more in Week 7 had won. Talk about some much-needed predictability for exhausted survivor pool entrants!

Even better, with a Ravens win in Tampa tonight, our friends at PoolGenius could go a perfect 10-for-10 atop their Week 8 PoolGenius pick'em odds. All 10 teams they gave the best odds to win will have won — that's some reliable picking!

This column has worked in conjunction with PoolGenius all season. We take a look at the PG Data Grid for the upcoming weekend, then we dissect the data and come away with some actionable advice for your survivor pool entry.

If you've been here all season, you already know what kind of results we've enjoyed in this column. We steered readers away from the Bengals in Week 1 and 3 (vs. Pats, vs. Commanders...both Cincy Ls).

We also guided you away from the Ravens (vs. Raiders) in Week 2, and highlighted the 49ers vs. the Patriots, the Eagles vs. Browns, and the Commanders vs. the Panthers as the priority picks for Week 4, 5, and 7. Of course, there are no guarantees but we're following the best data available to help steer you away from potential pitfalls.

Let's keep the good times rolling, and roll out the top teams for Week 8. We'll break down which team might be optimal for this week, and briefly discuss which teams might be better choices for further on down the line.

The Sporting News has teamed up with PoolGenius this season to give you the best weekly advice on survivor pools. PoolGenius subscribers have reported over $6 million in NFL survivor pool winnings.

NFL most popular Week 8 survivor picks

It's pretty easy to tell which picks will be the most popular ahead of a new NFL week. Lopsided moneylines and spreads often dictate survivor-pool action — attacking the opponent perceived as the weakest is a tale as old as time.

Here are the most heavily favored teams for Week 8, along with their PoolGenius win probability odds:

Team Opponent Spread Line PG odds Lions vs. Titans -11.5 -650 83% Chiefs @ Raiders -10 -450 80% Ravens @ Browns -9.5 -550 79% Chargers vs. Saints -7.5 -375 75% Broncos vs. Cardinals -7.5 -375 74% Jets @ Patriots -7 -350 74% Steelers vs. Giants -6.5 -300 74%

Last week, there were only two teams with PoolGenius odds over 69 percent, and only one team at 74 percent. This week, there are a whopping eight teams at 70 percent or higher, seven teams at 74 percent and above, and two teams in the 80s.

Teams at this stage in the season really start to show their true identities, especially once the injury bug starts plaguing depth charts. We have a stronger sense of strengths and weaknesses, and which matchups pose plus and minus situations for certain teams. If you've made it this far in your pool, things might be easier from here on out if you've been planning along with us all year.

Week 8 survivor pools: Lions highlight the optimal picks

What's not to love about the Lions at home against the Titans? The only thing Tennessee has going for it is defense, but Brian Callahan's squad fell 34-10 to the Bills on Sunday and showed us that no defense can make up for an offense that turns the ball over multiple times, averages 4.3 yards per play, and fails to score on two-thirds of red-zone trips.

Detroit will smash the Titans, even with Lions top edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson injured. Jared Goff is playing MVP-caliber football right now, Amon-Ra St. Brown has returned to wideout beast mode, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery remain the best 1-2 running back punch in pro football.

If we can, we're saving the Chiefs for Week 12 at Carolina. Kansas City has a date with the Raiders in Vegas this week, which might as well be the Super Bowl for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. We're pretty sure KC should be fine here, but we're straying from the crowd and avoiding the road divisional tilt just in case we get a spooky pre-Halloween upset in Sin City.

One road team we can't blame anyone for picking is the Ravens (@ Browns), as Cleveland has been so utterly hopeless on offense this season. However, to play devil's advocate, let's remind you that Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a torn Achilles. If Jameis Winston goes off, Nick Chubb rumbles over Baltimore's surprisingly poor run D, and Cleveland's D stymies Lamar Jackson and company, we could see one of the upsets of the first half of the season.

The Chargers (vs. Saints) seem like a good bet at home against a New Orleans team that seems more beat up with every passing day. Jim Harbaugh's team is pure ground-and-pound right now, and NOLA just keeps getting pounded. If Derek Carr and/or the Saints wideouts are hurt, we're totally out on Dennis Allen's team this week.

The Broncos (vs. Cardinals) also seem like a great pick against a young, mistake-prone Arizona team, and the Steelers (vs. Giants) looked pretty dang good with Russ Wilson under center. It still feels hard to trust volatile old QBs, though, so we're avoiding Pittsburgh — and for that matter, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets against Drake Maye in New England.

