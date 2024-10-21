Open in App
    Sporting News

    Tallest NBA players in 2024: Full list of heights, headed by Victor Wembanyama, Zach Edey and Bol Bol

    By Bryan Murphy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZWEo_0wGBJ5aV00

    The NBA is a league full of giants — literally.

    It's not uncommon to see players listed around 7 feet or taller dominant in the league. League MVPs such as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (6-11) and 76ers stud Joel Embiid (7-0) are included in that category.

    However, there has been an influx of new talent in the league that actually stands above the rest. That includes 2023 Rookie of the Year and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs, as well as 2024 first-round picks Zach Edey on the Grizzlies and Donovan Clingan on the Trail Blazers.

    Who is No. 1 on the list of the NBA's tallest players? Here is the full order of the giants in the league.

    SN's NBA HQ: Live NBA scores | Updated NBA standings | Full NBA schedule

    Tallest NBA players in 2024

    There is a new tallest player in the NBA for the 2024-25.

    Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey takes the claim as the tallest player in the league. The former Purdue star is listed at 7-4, making him the new giant in the league.

    Edey would have had competition; however, one of the reigning height champions is no longer in the NBA. Center Boban Marjanovic, who also is 7-4, now plays for Fenerbahce Beko, a team based out of Turkey that plays professional European basketball.

    Surprisingly, Victor Wembanyama actually got shorter according to the measurements on NBA.com. Last year, he was listed at 7-4 , but for 2024, he is listed at 7-3.

    In addition to Wembanyama, Suns center Bol Bol is tied for second place at 7-3.

    Another rookie is in the top five for height in the NBA — Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is listed at 7-2, tied with Celtics forward Kristaps Prozingis for the fourth-tallest hooper in the league.

    The following list comes from official heights on NBA.com .

    Tallest players in the NBA
    Rank Player Height Team
    1. Zach Edey 7-4 Grizzlies
    2. Victor Wembanyama 7-3 Spurs
    Bol Bol 7-3 Suns
    4. Kristaps Porzingis 7-2 Celtics
    Donovan Clingan 7-2 Trail Blazers
    6. Rudy Gobert 7-1 Timberwolves
    Chet Holmgren 7-1 Thunder
    Jay Huff 7-1 Grizzlies
    Luke Kornet 7-1 Celtics
    Dereck Lively II 7-1 Mavericks
    Brook Lopez 7-1 Bucks

    POSITIONAL RANKINGS: PG | SG | SF | PF | C

    Tallest players in NBA history

    Manute Bol and Gheorge Muresan are tied as the tallest players ever to grace an NBA floor. Each player measured at 7-7.

    The late Manute Bol is the father of Phoenix's Bol Bol, who, at 7-3, measures in as the NBA's second-tallest player in the 2024-25 season.

    Tallest players in NBA history
    Rank Player Height
    1. Gheorghe Muresan 7-7
    Manute Bol 7-7
    3. Shawn Bradley 7-6
    Yao Ming 7-6
    Tacko Fall 7-6
    6. Chuck Nevitt 7-5
    Sim Bhullar 7-5
    Pavel Podkolzin 7-5
    Slavko Vranes 7-5
    10. Mark Eaton 7-4
    Ralph Sampson 7-4
    Rik Smits 7-4
    Priest Lauderdale 7-4
    Zach Edey 7-4
    Boban Marjanovic 7-4
