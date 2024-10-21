DK Metcalf injury: Seahawks updated passing game depth chart with DK week-to-week

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it came at a high cost. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered what was described as a "minor" knee injury at first, but after imaging it's been revealed that Metcalf has a Grade 1 MCL sprain and he is considered week-to-week for the Seahawks, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Metcalf being missing in action is obviously a significant loss for Seattle's passing game. DK leads the team in targets (61) yards (568) and touchdowns (three) this season. Let's take a look at what the team's depth chart looks like with Metcalf out of the picture - only instead of just the wide receivers we'll include all pass-catchers. Here's how the targets break down for the rest of the Seahawks offense:

Seahawks receivers ranked by targets

- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 55

- WR Tyler Lockett: 46

- TE Noah Fant: 28

- RB Ken Walker: 26

- RB Zach Charbonnet: 24

- WR Jake Bobo: 11

- TE AJ Barner: 8

- TE Pharaoh Brown: 5

- WR Laviska Shenault: 4

This is a more realistic projection of the new pecking order for the Seahawks offense than a traditional WR depth chart. We expect Fant and Walker in particular to see their target shares increase for however long DK winds up being out for.

More Seahawks stories

NFL Week 8 power rankings: Seahawks get bump from beating Falcons

DK Metcalf, Geno Smith among studs, duds from Week 7 win vs. Falcons

NFL trade proposal: Seahawks send Day 3 pick to Bills for first-round pick