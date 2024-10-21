Open in App
    DK Metcalf injury: Seahawks updated passing game depth chart with DK week-to-week

    By Tim Weaver,

    1 days ago

    The Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but it came at a high cost. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered what was described as a "minor" knee injury at first, but after imaging it's been revealed that Metcalf has a Grade 1 MCL sprain and he is considered week-to-week for the Seahawks, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

    Metcalf being missing in action is obviously a significant loss for Seattle's passing game. DK leads the team in targets (61) yards (568) and touchdowns (three) this season. Let's take a look at what the team's depth chart looks like with Metcalf out of the picture - only instead of just the wide receivers we'll include all pass-catchers. Here's how the targets break down for the rest of the Seahawks offense:

    Seahawks receivers ranked by targets

    - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 55

    - WR Tyler Lockett: 46

    - TE Noah Fant: 28

    - RB Ken Walker: 26

    - RB Zach Charbonnet: 24

    - WR Jake Bobo: 11

    - TE AJ Barner: 8

    - TE Pharaoh Brown: 5

    - WR Laviska Shenault: 4

    This is a more realistic projection of the new pecking order for the Seahawks offense than a traditional WR depth chart. We expect Fant and Walker in particular to see their target shares increase for however long DK winds up being out for.

