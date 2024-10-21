Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears

The Chicago Bears still haven’t found an ideal pass-rushing partner for Montez Sweat.

It’s not for a lack of trying: Bears GM Ryan Poles has made valiant attempts recently to bring in a quality end but hasn’t yet finalized the right deal.

Poles’s luck may be changing in that regard, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in cutting ties with one of their talented pass rushers.

Citing CHGO’s Mark Carman , Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery recently revealed that Jaguars defensive lineman Travon Walker could be available on the trade market for a price as low as a fourth round pick.

“Chicago has two positions on their (trade) radar: pass rusher and interior offensive line,” Lambert said on Sunday. “As of now, there are no prominent names expected to be available in the latter category.”

“Pass rushers, though, can often get shipped out for quick profits this time of year. … After failing to acquire Matthew Judon before the season, Chicago opted to grab Darrell Taylor from Seattle for a 6th round pick. Could they look to aim higher this time?”

“Mark Carman of CHGO has it on good authority that (Walker) may soon be available and at a surprising price.”

“Ryan Poles has to at least consider Travon Walker. The former #1 overall pick has suffered from consistency issues to start his career. … That said, his evolution as a pass rusher is impossible to deny. … Putting him opposite (Montez) Sweat feels like a great opportunity for the Bears to lock down that elusive #2 rusher.”

Should Poles give a call to Jacksonville and get a deal done for Walker?

