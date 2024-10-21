Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears

    By Colin Keane,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCcTo_0wGAMZdC00

    The Chicago Bears still haven’t found an ideal pass-rushing partner for Montez Sweat.

    It’s not for a lack of trying: Bears GM Ryan Poles has made valiant attempts recently to bring in a quality end but hasn’t yet finalized the right deal.

    Poles’s luck may be changing in that regard, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in cutting ties with one of their talented pass rushers.

    Citing CHGO’s Mark Carman , Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery recently revealed that Jaguars defensive lineman Travon Walker could be available on the trade market for a price as low as a fourth round pick.

    “Chicago has two positions on their (trade) radar: pass rusher and interior offensive line,” Lambert said on Sunday. “As of now, there are no prominent names expected to be available in the latter category.”

    “Pass rushers, though, can often get shipped out for quick profits this time of year. … After failing to acquire Matthew Judon before the season, Chicago opted to grab Darrell Taylor from Seattle for a 6th round pick. Could they look to aim higher this time?”

    “Mark Carman of CHGO has it on good authority that (Walker) may soon be available and at a surprising price.”

    “Ryan Poles has to at least consider Travon Walker. The former #1 overall pick has suffered from consistency issues to start his career. … That said, his evolution as a pass rusher is impossible to deny. … Putting him opposite (Montez) Sweat feels like a great opportunity for the Bears to lock down that elusive #2 rusher.”

    Should Poles give a call to Jacksonville and get a deal done for Walker?

    More NFL: Bears reportedly rejected Vikings trade offer for $3.6 million running back

    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Gary Wiggins
    1h ago
    Jaguar don't know what the hell they want to do they going to trade all number one draft pick travelers Walker to the Chicago bears a young pass rusher like him we ain't got no pass rushes as it is how y'all going to give up on top right player for a draft pick that would be a big mistake
    Jersey Man
    2h ago
    If true this is a no brainer. But this sounds like pie in the sky shit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Trade Justin Fields to the New York Giants
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    NFL Cheerleaders 'Removed' From Sideline Before Primetime Game
    The Spun1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun1 day ago
    The Latest Jayden Daniels Update From Adam Schefter Isn’t Great
    sportsmockery.com1 day ago
    Falcons QB Michael Penix replaces Kirk Cousins vs. Seahawks
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields: 'That's why I'm well-compensated'
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Browns Connected to Trade for Steelers QB
    Cleveland Browns On SI1 day ago
    Ben Roethlisberger Didn’t Hold Back When Asked About Justin Fields’ Benching
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Deshaun Watson will never play another down
    rolling out1 day ago
    Even Davante Adams couldn’t hide the fact that Aaron Rodgers is washed
    FanSided2 days ago
    Chris Godwin Sends Three-Word Message Right After Gruesome Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    2025 NFL Mock Draft: Only two QBs go in first round as teams prioritize defensive players in loaded class
    CBS Sports22 hours ago
    Eagles to release veteran WR
    Pro Football Rumors21 hours ago
    Stephen A. Smith Says 1 QB May Need To Retire
    thecoldwire.com1 day ago
    Vikings release former Aaron Rodgers teammate who could interest Jets
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Chiefs floated as trade candidate for move that would take Patrick Mahomes to next level
    FanSided21 hours ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels injury update takes sting out of Caleb Williams' next test
    FanSided1 day ago
    Upcoming Bears Matchup Could Soon Be Moved to Primetime After NFL's Flex Decisions
    FanSided1 day ago
    Illinois carrier lays off most of its company drivers
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Bears Get Disappointing Injury News Right Out of Bye Week
    FanSided1 day ago
    Chicago Bears May Have Just Caught A Massive Break
    sportsmockery.com2 days ago
    Dallas Cowboys rumors head coach Mike McCarthy has been fired by owner Jerry Jones escalate as fans spot trend
    The US Sun2 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Bears’ $30 Million Bust Drawing Interest Before NFL Trade Deadline
    Heavy.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy