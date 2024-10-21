Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    WNBA players opt out of CBA: What to know as league's players' union steps away from 2020 agreement

    By David Suggs,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t066d_0wGAMQgf00

    The WNBPA wasted little time making a decision on the future of its CBA with the WNBA.

    Less than a day after the Liberty vanquished the Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to capture their first title, the league's player union revealed that it was opting out of the CBA. ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike broke the news on NBA Today Monday afternoon.

    The move is a historic one. The 2024 WNBA season was marked by unprecedented growth: viewership skyrocketed, merchandise sales ballooned, and attendance swelled amid a steady pour of three-pointers, ankle breakers, and everything in between. It seems players are attempting to strike while the iron's hot, parlaying their on-the-floor exploits into material off-the-floor gains.

    MORE: Time, route, and how to watch New York Liberty championship celebration

    The door was swung ajar in the beginning of the year when charter flights — once considered taboo to the league's policy-makers — were made more widely available.

    Now comes the latest chapter, one which will see players attempt to negotiate for fairer wages and better working conditions. Here's what you need to know.

    What does the WNBPA opting out of CBA mean?

    Monday's announcement came after years of deliberation between members of the W's player union. The move had been an expected one; Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones revealed as much during their appearance on Tubi's documentary "The Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story."

    MORE: How the Liberty broke through to end historic title drought

    In the short term, not much changes for the WNBPA and the WNBA. The opt-out won't go into effect until Oct. 2025, giving both parties 12 months to iron out a new agreement.

    The long-term impact of the WNBPA's decision could prove far more notable. The league's rampant growth has prompted millions of dollars of revenue to fall into the league's hands. Players will attempt to funnel some of those funds into their pockets. They're also expected to push for improved benefits and attempt to get the WNBA to put its charter flight policy into writing.

    MORE: How phantom foul call helped Liberty win first WNBA title

    “The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations,” WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said in a statement. “Today, with a stronger foundation and new investments flowing in, they’re opting out again—this time to fully professionalize the league, secure proper wages, improve working conditions and lock in meaningful benefits.”

    Why is the WNBPA opting out of CBA?

    Spurred by the growth in the WNBA's popularity in 2024, the WNBPA appears well-equipped to carry out some of its goals outside the confines of the CBA it agreed to sign in 2020.

    The player union is pushing for an “equity-based” economic model that will dole out better wages, better facility and travel standards, and an improved lifelong benefits system for players and their families.

    “One thing I really think is interesting is pension and back pay to players that have ‘x’ amount of years of service,” Stewart said earlier in October (via Associated Press ). “The other thing is family planning and child care benefits can be a little bit better.”

    At present, the league's revenue sharing model sees players earn around 10 percent of revenue collected by the WNBA. For comparison, the NBA's model sees players net 50% of revenue. By opting out, players can negotiate for a fairer revenue-sharing model. An improved revenue-sharing model would result in higher wages for top players and bench-dwellers alike.

    “Opting out isn’t just about bigger paychecks — it’s about claiming our rightful share of the business we’ve built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today’s players and the generations to come," WNBA president and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement. "We’re not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we’re demanding it, because we’ve earned it.”

    When is the deadline for WNBPA, WNBA to agree to new CBA?

    Monday's announcement effectively starts the clock between players' union and the WNBA. They have 12 months to iron out a deal before the current version of the CBA collapses. If a new deal doesn't come to fruition by the end of the 2025 WNBA season, a work stoppage could be enforced.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Celtics championship rings, explained: Inside Boston's jewels to commemorate historic NBA title
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Knicks have 'serious interest' in signing former Lakers, Celtics sharpshooter
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Nets predicted to cut ties with $177 million All-Star via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Nets should bring back former player recently cut by Celtics
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Could ex-Marlins' manager still be on Cardinals radar for 2025?
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Cubs predicted to lose $136 million free agent sweepstakes to the Dodgers
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Bears could trade $3.6 million playmaker before deadline, per insider
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Vikings release former Aaron Rodgers teammate who could interest Jets
    Sporting News16 hours ago
    Tennessee coach a rumored candidate for ECU’s head coaching vacancy, has link to Pirates AD
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Giants listed as possible fit for Padres slugger after disappointing 2024
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Knicks printable schedule 2024-25: Dates, times and tickets for every New York basketball game
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Blockbuster Dodgers trade proposal brings $95 million All-Star to LA
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Clippers predicted to move on from $150 million star via trade to Thunder
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros 11-year veteran projected to get $4 million contract
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Yankees linked to $80 million Cubs superstar as possible Juan Soto replacement
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Analyst doesn’t corroborate with colleague on Billy Napier’s future at Florida
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Proposed Giants and Texans trade sends huge defensive upgrade to Houston
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cardinals could reunite with former Gold Glove outfielder in free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy