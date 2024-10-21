WNBA players opt out of CBA: What to know as league's players' union steps away from 2020 agreement

The WNBPA wasted little time making a decision on the future of its CBA with the WNBA.

Less than a day after the Liberty vanquished the Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to capture their first title, the league's player union revealed that it was opting out of the CBA. ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike broke the news on NBA Today Monday afternoon.

The move is a historic one. The 2024 WNBA season was marked by unprecedented growth: viewership skyrocketed, merchandise sales ballooned, and attendance swelled amid a steady pour of three-pointers, ankle breakers, and everything in between. It seems players are attempting to strike while the iron's hot, parlaying their on-the-floor exploits into material off-the-floor gains.

The door was swung ajar in the beginning of the year when charter flights — once considered taboo to the league's policy-makers — were made more widely available.

Now comes the latest chapter, one which will see players attempt to negotiate for fairer wages and better working conditions. Here's what you need to know.

What does the WNBPA opting out of CBA mean?

Monday's announcement came after years of deliberation between members of the W's player union. The move had been an expected one; Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones revealed as much during their appearance on Tubi's documentary "The Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story."

In the short term, not much changes for the WNBPA and the WNBA. The opt-out won't go into effect until Oct. 2025, giving both parties 12 months to iron out a new agreement.

The long-term impact of the WNBPA's decision could prove far more notable. The league's rampant growth has prompted millions of dollars of revenue to fall into the league's hands. Players will attempt to funnel some of those funds into their pockets. They're also expected to push for improved benefits and attempt to get the WNBA to put its charter flight policy into writing.

“The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations,” WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said in a statement. “Today, with a stronger foundation and new investments flowing in, they’re opting out again—this time to fully professionalize the league, secure proper wages, improve working conditions and lock in meaningful benefits.”

Why is the WNBPA opting out of CBA?

Spurred by the growth in the WNBA's popularity in 2024, the WNBPA appears well-equipped to carry out some of its goals outside the confines of the CBA it agreed to sign in 2020.

The player union is pushing for an “equity-based” economic model that will dole out better wages, better facility and travel standards, and an improved lifelong benefits system for players and their families.

“One thing I really think is interesting is pension and back pay to players that have ‘x’ amount of years of service,” Stewart said earlier in October (via Associated Press ). “The other thing is family planning and child care benefits can be a little bit better.”

At present, the league's revenue sharing model sees players earn around 10 percent of revenue collected by the WNBA. For comparison, the NBA's model sees players net 50% of revenue. By opting out, players can negotiate for a fairer revenue-sharing model. An improved revenue-sharing model would result in higher wages for top players and bench-dwellers alike.

“Opting out isn’t just about bigger paychecks — it’s about claiming our rightful share of the business we’ve built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today’s players and the generations to come," WNBA president and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement. "We’re not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we’re demanding it, because we’ve earned it.”

When is the deadline for WNBPA, WNBA to agree to new CBA?

Monday's announcement effectively starts the clock between players' union and the WNBA. They have 12 months to iron out a deal before the current version of the CBA collapses. If a new deal doesn't come to fruition by the end of the 2025 WNBA season, a work stoppage could be enforced.