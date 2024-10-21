Open in App
    Mets predicted to part ways with $28 million starter to help afford Pete Alonso

    By Aaliyan Mohammed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3Brz_0wFs0i6L00

    The New York Mets season ended after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat them in six games in the National League Championship Series.

    The Mets will be actively pursuing Juan Soto as well as trying to keep Pete Alonso in New York. While listing players who could be let go to help keep the payroll manageable to afford Alonso, FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that the Mets will part ways with Sean Manaea.

    "With them looking to throw so much money at the big names, they won't have as much money for the middle players on their roster," wrote Pressnell. "Out of their 13 upcoming free agents, there are multiple names that stand out as players that won't be brought back in 2025."

    Manaea was a big part of the Mets' postseason run. In his first three postseason starts this year he had a 2.65 ERA. He had a quality start in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. His only rough outing came in Game 6 of the NLCS. On the year, Manaea posted a career best in innings pitched and ERA.

    "With such a successful season, Manaea has likely played himself right out of the Big Apple. Boras won't be interested in giving out any discounts to stay with the Mets, so with New York pursuing Alonso and Soto among others, I would imagine Manaea will be in a new uniform in 2025," wrote Pressnell.

    Manaea has a $13.5 million player option for 2025. He will likely fetch more than that on the open market. He signed a two-year,$28 million contract with the Mets before the season.

    More MLB: Mets' Francisco Lindor hints at possible departure of $174 million superstar teammate

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Ultimate Warrior
    2h ago
    Manaea before Pete
    Anthony DelGiudice
    1d ago
    Doubt Mets will let a pitcher go the quality of Manaea go they need all the starters they can get
    View all comments
