How many NFL players have won three MVPs? How Lamar Jackson can join elite company in 2024

It's hard enough to win one MVP in the NFL, but there are a handful of players who own multiple ones to their name. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has four on his resume, while former Colts and Broncos star Peyton Manning has five, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has three.

Could Lamar Jackson be the latest player to join an exclusive list with at least three MVPs? It's certainly possible in 2024.

The Ravens quarterback is the defending MVP from the 2023 season. Jackson earned his second most valuable player award last season, helping Baltimore to the best record in football.

There is still plenty of season left, as the NFL hasn't even hit the halfway point of the campaign yet. However, Jackson has emerged as an early candidate to be in the hunt for the honors again by the time the season ends in January, and if he were to take home the award, he would join a group of elite players with three MVPs.

NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

Here's all the players that won three MVPs in their careers.

Who has won the most NFL MVPs in history?

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has won the most NFL MVPs in history with five awards. Those wins came in 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013.

He is the only player in NFL history to win the honor five times.

How many NFL players have won three MVPs?

In total, there are six players that won MVP at least three times in their career.

Manning is one of the six players. It's a group that consists of five quarterbacks and a running back — Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas make up the QBs, and Jim Brown is the lone running back on the list.

MORE: How Lamar Jackson's 2024 stats compare to his MVP-winning seasons

If Jackson were to win MVP in 2024, he would become the seventh member of the exclusive list.

Here's a list of the most NFL MVPs, including all the players who have won more than one MVP title.

Player Wins Years Peyton Manning 5 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013 Aaron Rodgers 4 2011, 2014, 2020, 2021 Tom Brady 3 2007, 2010, 2017 Brett Favre 3 1995, 1996, 1997 Jim Brown 3 1957, 1958, 1965 Johnny Unitas 3 1959, 1964, 1967 Kurt Warner 2 1999, 2001 Steve Young 2 1992, 1994 Joe Montana 2 1989, 1990 Patrick Mahomes 2 2018, 2022 Lamar Jackson 2 2019, 2023

Which NFL players have won back-to-back MVPs?

In NFL history, there have only been five back-to-back winners for the NFL MVP title. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is the only player to win the MVP title three times in a row.

If Jackson were to win again in 2024, he'd become the sixth player to go back-to-back.

Here's which players have won the title in two consecutive years.