Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    How many NFL players have won three MVPs? How Lamar Jackson can join elite company in 2024

    By Bryan Murphy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUYVp_0wFrUSbp00

    It's hard enough to win one MVP in the NFL, but there are a handful of players who own multiple ones to their name. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has four on his resume, while former Colts and Broncos star Peyton Manning has five, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has three.

    Could Lamar Jackson be the latest player to join an exclusive list with at least three MVPs? It's certainly possible in 2024.

    The Ravens quarterback is the defending MVP from the 2023 season. Jackson earned his second most valuable player award last season, helping Baltimore to the best record in football.

    There is still plenty of season left, as the NFL hasn't even hit the halfway point of the campaign yet. However, Jackson has emerged as an early candidate to be in the hunt for the honors again by the time the season ends in January, and if he were to take home the award, he would join a group of elite players with three MVPs.

    NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    Here's all the players that won three MVPs in their careers.

    Who has won the most NFL MVPs in history?

    Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has won the most NFL MVPs in history with five awards. Those wins came in 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013.

    He is the only player in NFL history to win the honor five times.

    How many NFL players have won three MVPs?

    In total, there are six players that won MVP at least three times in their career.

    Manning is one of the six players. It's a group that consists of five quarterbacks and a running back — Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas make up the QBs, and Jim Brown is the lone running back on the list.

    MORE: How Lamar Jackson's 2024 stats compare to his MVP-winning seasons

    If Jackson were to win MVP in 2024, he would become the seventh member of the exclusive list.

    Here's a list of the most NFL MVPs, including all the players who have won more than one MVP title.

    Player Wins Years
    Peyton Manning 5 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013
    Aaron Rodgers 4 2011, 2014, 2020, 2021
    Tom Brady 3 2007, 2010, 2017
    Brett Favre 3 1995, 1996, 1997
    Jim Brown 3 1957, 1958, 1965
    Johnny Unitas 3 1959, 1964, 1967
    Kurt Warner 2 1999, 2001
    Steve Young 2 1992, 1994
    Joe Montana 2 1989, 1990
    Patrick Mahomes 2 2018, 2022
    Lamar Jackson 2 2019, 2023

    Which NFL players have won back-to-back MVPs?

    In NFL history, there have only been five back-to-back winners for the NFL MVP title. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is the only player to win the MVP title three times in a row.

    If Jackson were to win again in 2024, he'd become the sixth player to go back-to-back.

    Here's which players have won the title in two consecutive years.

    Player Years
    Jim Brown 1957, 1958
    Joe Montana 1989, 1990
    Brett Favre 1995, 1996, 1997
    Peyton Manning 2003, 2004 & 2008, 2009
    Aaron Rodgers 2020, 2021
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears could trade $3.6 million playmaker before deadline, per insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lions trade rumors: Dan Campbell hints at Detroit acquiring Aidan Hutchinson replacement before deadline
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Tigers acquire White Sox ace in wild proposed blockbuster deal
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News1 day ago
    New York Giants defender generating trade deadline interest, per NFL insider
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Yankees linked to $80 million Cubs superstar as possible Juan Soto replacement
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Knicks printable schedule 2024-25: Dates, times and tickets for every New York basketball game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Clippers predicted to move on from $150 million star via trade to Thunder
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Mets predicted to cut ties with $25 million outfielder to afford top free agents
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Proposed Giants and Texans trade sends huge defensive upgrade to Houston
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    ESPN talking head teases Alabama fans with far-out Nick Saban possibility, pitches realistic Kalen DeBoer replacement
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Blockbuster Dodgers trade proposal brings $95 million All-Star to LA
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jaguars predicted to cut ties with former No. 1 overall pick via trade to Bears
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NBA insider makes bold prediction about Magic that fans will love
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Astros 11-year veteran projected to get $4 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Analyst doesn’t corroborate with colleague on Billy Napier’s future at Florida
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Who is the national championship favorite? Georgia, Oregon, or the Field?
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Padres surprisingly mentioned as option for $500 million superstar
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Knicks have 'serious interest' in signing former Lakers, Celtics sharpshooter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cowboys predicted to land defensive tackle in possible deadline shakeup
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Mets insider floats two-player swap that brings $22 million ‘reclamation’ to New York
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Nets predicted to cut ties with $177 million All-Star via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News1 day ago
    NBA insider makes bold prediction for Grizzlies lottery pick, 7-foot-4 giant
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders QB's recovery timeline revealed
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Braves urged to sign $20 million Yankees infielder after strong postseason
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers could cut ties with disappointing $52 million veteran starter, per insider
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Dancing with the Stars results: Updated scores for Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola and more from 2024 DWTS Episode 6
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Denver Broncos will not be trading for Alvin Kamara
    Sporting News21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy