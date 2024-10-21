Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Astros mentioned as option to sign projected $65 million star

    By Patrick McAvoy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0dhR_0wFr3tSS00

    The Houston Astros have a few holes they will need to fill this winter if they want to contend once again in 2025.

    The biggest and most obvious question swirling around the Astros right now is the future of third baseman Alex Bregman. He will be a free agent, and there is a strong chance that he could end up leaving with plenty of teams expected to at least show interest in him.

    If Bregman were to leave, clearly, the Astros would have another hole to fill at third base. But the other big ones currently are first base and the starting rotation. The Astros need to find a solution at first base and likely add at least one starter.

    Finding a first baseman could be tough, but there will be a few options available in free agency. One player, the club, was mentioned as a possible fit for is Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

    "Let's just say, though, that slugging first basemen rapidly declining at the age of 33 or 34 isn't particularly uncommon—See: Miguel Cabrera, Anthony Rizzo, Joey Votto, Mark Teixeira, Adrián González, Todd Helton, Albert Pujols and plenty of others—and it will be interesting to see if anyone is willing to do three fully guaranteed years at north of $20M apiece for Walker," Miller said.

    "Seems like a safe assumption it'll happen, though, with Houston, Seattle, Arizona, St. Louis, and both New York clubs needing to address their first-base situation this offseason. And if his next three seasons are anything like his last three, Walker would be worth all that and then some."

    Walker's market value currently is projected to be roughly $65 million over three years after slugging 26 home runs and driving in 84 runs. He also is a fantastic defender and has two Gold Glove Awards under his belt.

    He is just 33 years old and could be exactly what the Astros need.

    More MLB: Astros named possible fit for Mets $174 million All-Star slugger

    Comments / 1
    Fabian Villarreal
    2d ago
    All Houston Teams baseball and football do not want to pay to keep their talent. Main reason they did not make the ALCS this year.
