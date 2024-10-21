Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Phillies predicted to be in conversation for $500 million superstar

    By Patrick McAvoy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEDqZ_0wFqaM8E00

    The Philadelphia Phillies already have a star-studded lineup.

    Philadelphia's lineup should strike fear into opposing pitchers, with Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper leading things off. The Phillies have plenty of other star power as well. Any team would be lucky to have as much offense as the Phillies do.

    While this is the case, it has been speculated that the team could look to add some pop in the outfield this winter. There will be plenty of options available, but no star will shine brighter than New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.

    He will be the best free agent available and has ties to Turner and Harper. Because of this, Philadelphia has been floated as a possible landing spot for him on numerous occasions despite the Phillies' high investments elsewhere.

    It would be pretty surprising to see Soto playing for the Phillies in 2025, but CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson had Philadelphia on his list of "dark horses" for the Yankees star.

    "It's reasonable to assume the line for Soto's services begins in New York," Anderson said. "Both the Yankees and Mets, two of the final three teams left standing, are expected to be competitive in the bidding. Each New York squad can offer Scrooge McDuck-style riches, as well as a chance to be part of a perennial contender in a massive market.

    "Outside of New York, the teams most commonly linked to Soto are the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals...Otherwise? It's worth mentioning all the usual dark horses: the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and (San Diego Padres)."

    Will the Phillies somehow find a way to bring Soto to town? It's unlikely. It would be amazing to see him with Harper and Turner again, but he is going to land a deal worth at least $500 million. Turner has a $300 million deal, and Harper has a $330 million pact. It would be nice to see Soto in town, but the team seemingly has too many massive contracts to make a deal work.

    More MLB: Phillies ranked among top landing spots for projected $165 million star

    Lance Brown
    1d ago
    guess they haven't learned the money sometimes won't buy you a championship let's not forget it's a team sport
