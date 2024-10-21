Open in App
    Tottenham star makes position demand to Ange Postecoglou

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLqLM_0wFqaJU300

    Tottenham returned to Premier League action with a dominant 4-1 weekend win over West Ham United.

    Mohammed Kudus' late red card was the main talking point at full time but Postecoglou was delighted with his team's performance against their local rivals.

    Postecoglou labelled Spurs' 3-2 loss against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion before the international break as his worst result since taking charge at the club at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

    MORE: All the latest Tottenham news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski was a key part of Spurs' performance, as he netted the breakthrough goal, in an all-action display in an altered midfield role.

    Postecoglou has rotated Kulusevski's position throughout the opening weeks of the 2024/25 season with appearances in a deeper midfield slot and on the right-side of Spurs' attack.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19chdo_0wFqaJU300 Getty Images

    Kulusevski has played as part of a two-player midfield base, but against West Ham he was utilised as a hybrid No.8 alongside Yves Bissouma and James Maddison, and the 24-year-old wants to make it a permanent move.

    "That’s my position," he stated. "I’m taking huge steps and I feel free. When I feel free, I can do what I’ve been doing all my life... creating chances, scoring goals and assisting my teammates

    Tottenham are next in action at home to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League on October 24 before heading to Crystal Palace three days later.

