    Padres surprisingly mentioned as option for $500 million superstar

    By Patrick McAvoy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr01d_0wFqVKl500

    The San Diego Padres had some very tough decisions to make last offseason.

    San Diego had to cut payroll and, in response, lost Blake Snell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto, among other players. Both Snell and Hader left in free agency, and San Diego traded Soto to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal that brought Michael King to town. San Diego also got Drew Thorpe in the deal -- among other players -- and flipped him to the Chicago White Sox in another big trade for Dylan Cease.

    The Padres had tough decisions to make, and seemingly everyone worked out. San Diego had a much better 2024 season and finished in second place in the National League West with a 93-69 record.

    Now, the Padres need to go back to the drawing board. San Diego is in a good spot, but it wouldn't be too shocking to see the club be aggressive. One of the reasons why San Diego traded Soto was because of the fact that he will be a free agent once the 2024 season ends.

    He will be the best option out there in free agency, and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson surprisingly didn't rule out a reunion and instead called San Diego a "dark horse" option for him.

    "It's reasonable to assume the line for Soto's services begins in New York," Anderson said. "Both the Yankees and Mets, two of the final three teams left standing, are expected to be competitive in the bidding. Each New York squad can offer Scrooge McDuck-style riches, as well as a chance to be part of a perennial contender in a massive market.

    "Outside of New York, the teams most commonly linked to Soto are the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals...Otherwise? It's worth mentioning all the usual dark horses: the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Padres."

    A deal is fun to think about, although extremely unlikely. Soto seemingly enjoyed his time in San Diego, but the club just had to cut so much payroll. Adding it all back in a deal for Soto that likely will be around $500 million, the low end would be quite shocking. It would be fun to have him back, but it seems like a pipe dream.

    More MLB: Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $11 million All-Star

    TheTIMWING
    20h ago
    Trade king to LA for Kershaw and cash
    Debi Bone
    21h ago
    Please, no! IMO, Soto was the problem in the 2023 clubhouse. JMO!!!
