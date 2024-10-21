NFL power rankings: Jets, 49ers keep falling after latest flops; Lions, Steelers rise for Week 8
How does every NFL team stack up against each other going into Week 8 with a lot of teams making statement victories in Week 7? Almost halfway through the 2024 season, the haves are separating from the have-nots.
There is only one undefeated team left, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The AFC has several familiar contenders, while the NFC is seeing new teams flex.
Here's looking at the league as a whole in the latest check-in in the race for Super Bowl 59.
The Chiefs are becoming harder to beat because Patrick Mahomes will get his big plays — somehow — to make up for mistakes. They also are playing sharp defense every week. They might not lose for a long time.
The Lions looked sharp again offensively by spreading the ball around in a different way to keep Jared Goff hyper-efficient. They should be considered strong NFC favorites after knocking off Minnesota.
The Vikings fought hard to come back vs. Detroit with their passing game and defense, but they saw their pass rush not come through late, leading to the first loss and giving up the division lead.
4. Baltimore Ravens 5-2 (5)
The Ravens can score with anyone in the league with their elite running game and Lamar Jackson working on MVP No. 3, but they need to shore up their pass defense, stat. The only person who can keep Jackson from that MVP might be Derrick Henry.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2 (7)
The Steelers made the QB move to Russell Wilson and got the more explosive offense they were looking for while also opening up the running game. Mike Tomlin made the right move, again.
The Texans need more out of C.J. Stroud and can't lean so much on the running game if they want to win bigger in the AFC.
8. Buffalo Bills 5-2 (8)
The Bills started slowly with their passing game, but once Josh Allen could unleash his remixed weapons, they were rolling more like the team we expected. That's good timing for a battle with the Seahawks.
9. Washington Commanders 5-2 (9)
The Commanders can breathe easy about Jayden Daniels and the injury to his ribs for two reasons: They still blew out the Panthers with Marcus Mariota, and they got their rookie QB some key rest before a big Bears matchup.
The Bears got a needed break, though it might have cooled off a red-hot Caleb Williams. There shouldn't be any worry about him being jacked up vs. Jayden Daniels.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-3 (13)
The Buccaneers wanted to make a statement against the Ravens on Monday night. Instead Baker Mayfield couldn't keep up with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and also lost his top two wide receivers, putting Tampa's offense in a tough bind.
13. San Francisco 49ers 3-4 (12)
The 49ers are getting decimated by key injuries to their receivers, which is hurting Brock Purdy in terms of having enough targets to trust. The banged-up running game and defense aren't built to save them right now.
The Cowboys got a much-needed bye to reset offensively and defensively. They got to take advantage of the struggling 49ers next Sunday night.
18. Los Angeles Chargers 3-3 (15)
The Chargers know themselves well as a hard-nosed, defensive-minded team that can also run the ball. They should be more dangerous with Justin Herbert growing into a bigger factor but they need to score more TDs and fewer field goals.
19. Cincinnati Bengals 3-4 (19)
The Bengals are right there sneaking back into the AFC playoff race by taking advantage of some bad teams on the schedule. They will try to handle the Eagles next.
20. Indianapolis Colts 4-3 (20)
The Colts are treading water with a backup running game, as Anthony Richardson isn't doing anything special, but the defense is now giving them more of a fighting chance.
The Cardinals were happy to see Kyler Murray run and pass well when needed, but Jonathan Gannon's defense was more impressive battling personnel limitations vs. the Chargers to score a prime-time upset.
22. Los Angeles Rams 2-4 (27)
The Rams needed to beat the Raiders by riding Kyren Williams. They're just trying to stay alive in the NFC playoff race until they get healthier.
23. New York Jets 2-5 (21)
The Jets had a rough first game with Davante Adams because they faced a tough defense in Pittsburgh and saw their own fall apart. They have little margin for error to rally to make the playoffs now.
The Dolphins are feeling down, as they haven't had enough offense to overcome their run defense woes. They need to get hot in a hurry with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa (head) to have any shot at the playoffs.
