Calvin Ridley injury update: Latest news on Titans WR's status in Week 7

The Tennessee Titans have enough issues on the offensive side of the ball as it is, and now they have another after wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ridley has been quiet in recent weeks, tallying just two catches for 14 yards in the past three games, including zero receptions on eight targets in Week 6. Much of his struggles are connected to the abysmal season quarterback Will Levis is having.

While there was some hope that Ridley could rebound with Mason Rudolph now under center in the wake of Levis' injury, Ridley's own injury could derail that.

Calvin Ridley injury update

UPDATE: Ridley has returned to the field.

End of update

Ridley got shaken up on a play in the first quarter during the Week 7 contest against the Bills. The veteran wideout was down for a brief moment on the field before he was able to leave under his own power. It looked like Ridley was flexing his knee.

We'll update this page as more information becomes available.