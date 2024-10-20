Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Calvin Ridley injury update: Latest news on Titans WR's status in Week 7

    By Mike Moraitis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDXrw_0wEj2J9m00

    The Tennessee Titans have enough issues on the offensive side of the ball as it is, and now they have another after wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills.

    Ridley has been quiet in recent weeks, tallying just two catches for 14 yards in the past three games, including zero receptions on eight targets in Week 6. Much of his struggles are connected to the abysmal season quarterback Will Levis is having.

    While there was some hope that Ridley could rebound with Mason Rudolph now under center in the wake of Levis' injury, Ridley's own injury could derail that.

    Calvin Ridley injury update

    UPDATE: Ridley has returned to the field.

    End of update

    Ridley got shaken up on a play in the first quarter during the Week 7 contest against the Bills. The veteran wideout was down for a brief moment on the field before he was able to leave under his own power. It looked like Ridley was flexing his knee.

    We'll update this page as more information becomes available.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Derrick Henry ‘pissed off’ by rare chase down by Bucs player on 81-yard run: ‘Smh slow af’
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Ex-Steelers QB struggles mightily in 2024 starting debut
    Sporting News1 day ago
    NFL power rankings Week 8: Detroit Lions ranked among league's elite
    Sporting News1 day ago
    AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Week 9: Alabama, Texas sustain a mighty fall
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers trade proposal lands former Super Bowl MVP in deadline blockbuster
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Bucks predicted to cut ties with $48 million center via trade to Pelicans
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $11 million All-Star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Knicks waive three veterans three days before start of season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Cardinals could reunite with former Gold Glove outfielder in free agency
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    ESPN talking head teases Alabama fans with far-out Nick Saban possibility, pitches realistic Kalen DeBoer replacement
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears $3.6 million playmaker floated as trade option ahead of deadline
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders QB's recovery timeline revealed
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Mets' Francisco Lindor hints at possible departure of $174 million superstar teammate
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Astros 11-year veteran projected to get $4 million contract
    Sporting News1 day ago
    World Series Game 1 ticket prices and total cost for Dodgers-Yankees at Dodger Stadium
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Nuggets predicted to cut ties with $180 million forward via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels injury has Commanders fans, NFL world freaking out
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lakers could land $45 million former Rookie of the Year to bolster offense
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Braves trade proposal ships $42 million slugger to Red Sox in 1-for-1 swap
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Oklahoma insider reveals Seth Littrell’s reaction to firing, eulogizes ex-Sooners offensive coordinator’s tenure
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit 'Em Week 7: Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NFL power rankings: Jets, 49ers keep falling after latest flops; Lions, Steelers rise for Week 8
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Braves blockbuster trade proposal lands $75 million star in four-player swap
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Former Barcelona boss Xavi linked with sensational management return
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers All-Star slugger named Yankees target to potentially replace Juan Soto
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Denny Hamlin gives update on SHR charter purchase amid NASCAR lawsuit
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Xabi Alonso reveals the real reason why he rejected Manchester United job
    Sporting News6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy