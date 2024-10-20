Open in App
    • Sporting News

    FanDuel promo + Chiefs vs. 49ers odds and expert picks: Win $300 on $5 bet, score free NBA League Pass

    By Marcus A. DiNitto,

    2 days ago

    As a Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl rematch headlines NFL Week 7, our FanDuel promo is worth a potential $300 + three free months of NBA League Pass. We also offer expert picks from The Lines' Eli Hershkovich and betting analyst Tony Mejia.

    FanDuel, which ranks among the best NFL betting sites , offers football fans the opportunity to win $300 in bonus bets on a single $5 bet. There are no odds restrictions on this FanDuel promo , and we'll show you some bets that give you a great chance to get that $300.

    In addition to the $300 bonus, you'll be rewarded with three free months of NBA League Pass just for signing up and depositing $5 or more into your new FanDuel account.

    Play here : Click to claim this FanDuel promo

    How do I get my free $300 on FanDuel?

    There's nothing "free" in today's world, but FanDuel offers new customers a layup of a chance to snag $300 in bonus bets. Here's how to do it:

    Simpy register for a new account , deposit at least $5, and win your first bet of $5 or more.

    Since there are no odds restrictions on the bets you can make to take advantage of the deal, we recommend picking on a nearly can't-miss alternate point spread bet.

    Here are four great options to consider with your first $5 bet on Chiefs vs. 49ers at FanDuel, along with their implied probability of winning. The larger the number following the "-", the greater the implied probability. These are your chances of winning $300 on a $5 bet!

    • Chiefs +25.5 -20000 (99.5% chance)
    • 49ers +26.5 -20000 (99.5% chance)
    • OVER 20.5 total points -50000 (99.8%)
    • UNDER 77.5 total points -50000 (99.8%)

    Chiefs vs. 49ers odds at FanDuel and picks from our experts

    This Super Bowl rematch is tightly-priced on odds boards. Here's the live point spread, total and moneyline from FanDuel Sportsbook .

    Over at The Lines , Eli Hershkovich likes the 49ers in a huge revenge spot after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

    "Kansas City is still elite, yet its passing attack isn’t nearly as productive as Mahomes’ NFL MVP odds would indicate," Eli writes. "The loss of Rashee Rice (knee surgery) accentuates that. Against a 49ers secondary boasting the third-best pass defense DVOA, these concerns should finally surface on the scoreboard.

    "Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has excelled under pressure this season. As was the case in February, Steve Spagnolo’s defense will apply plenty of it. But without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs’ man coverage is more vulnerable in these situations than last season."

    Eli's play: 49ers on the moneyline

    Chiefs vs. 49ers: Expert prop pick to consider in NFL Week 7

    NFL betting analyst Tony Mejia has Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt circled as a prop bet in this Super Bowl rematch.

    "Running the ball will play a large role, and rushing props are worth a look," Mejia says.

    49ers RB Jordan Mason is banged up, which "could open the door for rookie Isaac Guerendo or Patrick Taylor to get significant work for an offense that will try to limit Mahomes' impact by utilizing time of possession as a weapon.

    "Everyone remembers Mahomes keeping Kansas City’s Super Bowl hopes alive by calling his own number late and in OT last February, gaining 66 yards on nine carries, but he’s unlikely to have that large an impact on the ground here. Look for Kareem Hunt, who carried 27 times in a 26-13 Week 5 win over the Saints, to score for a second consecutive game (-115)."

    FanDuel promo for NFL: Score $300 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass

    Our FanDuel promo offers $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass just for signing up and depositing at least $5.

    There are no odds restrictions on the "Bet $5 to Win $300" offer, so pick a bet that has a great chance of winning.

    Here's how to claim the promo:

    • Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using this link .
    • Click "join" and select the state you're in.
    • Enter the information requested, including email, a username and password.
    • Deposit $5 or more using a method of your choice, such as online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo or PayPal.
    • Place a bet of $5 or more -- and win the wager!

    FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. You can use that $300 to bet on other NFL games. Just be sure to use your bonus bets within seven days from the time they are received!

    Please read the terms and conditions for any sports betting promo before you sign up as a new user.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy