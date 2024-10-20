Is Kenneth Walker playing this week? Injury update, fantasy outlook for Seahawks' RB ahead of Week 7 vs. Falcons

Kenneth Walker is no stranger to the injury report. Walker has missed multiple games in each of his first three NFL seasons. This season has been no different with Walker having missed two games in the first month of the year due to an oblique injury.

Walker returned to the field in Week 4 and has looked phenomenal since. In the three games since his return, Walker is averaging 87 yards from scrimmage per game and has found the endzone four times. Walker has also been uncharacteristically involved in the passing game, posting 19 receptions in this three-game stretch.

Unfortunately, Walker came down with an illness casting doubt on his status heading into Sunday morning. Let's check in on the latest surrounding his health.

Will Kenneth Walker play this week? Injury update on Seahwaks' RB

Walker was a late addition to the injury report this week after it was revealed that he's been dealing with some sort of illness. He has recovered in time for the Seahawks' matchup with the Falcons and is officially active.

The Seahawks will have their star running back in a crucial NFC clash. Given this was just an illness, expect Walker to play a full complement of snaps this week.

Seahawks' RB Depth Chart: Who is Who is Kenneth Walker's Backup?

In the two games without Walker this season, the Seahawks' coaching staff has heavily leaned on Zach Charbonnet. The second-year running back has a three-down skill set and has operated a workhorse back in Walker's absence.

With Walker officially active, expect Charbonnet to play nothing more than a complementary role. He'll rotate in here and there, particularly on passing downs. Don't expect more than a handful of touches for Charbonnet - this is very much Walker's backfield.

Kenneth Walker fantasy outlook Week 7

When Walker is active, as he is in Week 7, he is a locked-in starter on fantasy rosters. He's the RB5 on a per-game basis and has been a tremendous fantasy asset. His explosivity as a rusher and expanded role in the passing game make him an easy player to get into starting lineups.

Walker is the RB2 in the Sporting News' RB Rankings ahead of Seattle's game against Atlanta. This is a game that has a lofty 52-point total, meaning Walker should be provided with plenty of scoring opportunities. Those with Walker on rosters should be thrilled to start him this week.