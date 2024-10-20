Kenneth Walker III injury: Seahawks RB latest status update for Week 7 game against Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks will have their best playmaker in the lineup today, after all. Yesterday afternoon we learned that starting running back Ken Walker was a late addition to Seattle's injury report for this week with an illness . However, Walker was not on the team's list of inactives that just came out for today's game against the Atlanta Falcons (kickoff in one hour).

We probably can't assume that Walker is going to be 100% given the illness, but it's better to have him out there than not, even if he's not at full capacity. Seattle's primary backup running back Zach Charbonnet has power and ability, but Walker is on a completely different level right now as far as his explosiveness and big-play rate.

Kennth Walker III active for Seahawks

When the Seahawks have committed to the run with Walker in the lineup he's been awesome. In Week 1 against the Denver Broncos Walker blew them away in the third quarter, finishing the game with 103 yards and a touchdown on just 20 carries. In Week 4 against the Detroit Lions Walker dropped three touchdowns and 80 yards on the ground on just 14 attempts.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of Walker's production this year has come in two or three quarters that went well for Seattle. Otherwise, they have embraced an over-the-top pass-happy kind of offense, and lead the league in pass-run rate coming into this week.

Even if they do fall behind again early, the Seahawks can't abandon Walker - even if the run isn't working. If nothing else they should be dialing up more targets and opportunities for him in the pass game. Geno Smith needs release valves from all that pressure, and embracing Walker as a quick dump-off option would help.

