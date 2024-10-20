Open in App
    Patriots WR DeMario Douglas questionable to return vs. Jaguars

    By Mike Masala,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHB0b_0wEdzx1W00

    The New England Patriots haven't had the best passing game through the first six weeks of the season, and rookie quarterback Drake Maye lost his best weapon in their Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium,

    In the second half, Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas remained on the sideline, and his absence was noticeable with the offense sputtering. The team announced late in the third quarter that Douglas is dealing with an illness, and he's questionable to return.

    If Douglas is unable to play, the Patriots will have to rely on Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, Kayshon Boutte and Ja'Lynn Polk. Tyquan Thronton and Javon Baker were made inactive for this game with the latter also dealing with an illness.

    New England started the fourth quarter down 15 points, and they'll need someone to step up if they want to mount a comeback.

    UPDATE: Douglas returned in the fourth quarter.

