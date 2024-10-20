Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Bills vs. Titans radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 7 game broadcast

    By Swati B,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYXev_0wERUkXY00

    The Bills (4-2) will square off against the Titans (1-4) in NFL Week 7 action at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20.

    Buffalo started strong this season, winning their first three games, including a dominant 47-10 victory over the Jaguars. However, they suffered back-to-back defeats against the Ravens and Texans before bouncing back with a 23-20 win over the New York Jets last week.

    The Titans, on the other hand, struggled early with three consecutive losses but managed to secure their first win against the Dolphins. Despite that, Tennessee's inconsistency resurfaced in a close 20-17 loss to the Colts.

    QB Will Levis and RB Tony Pollard will be looking to stabilize the offense against a resilient Buffalo defense, but it will be a daunting task.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Bills vs. Titans on the radio.

    Bills vs. Titans radio station

    • National radio channels: SiriusXM channel 382 (away), 230 (home)
    • Bills radio channel: WGR 550
    • Titans radio channel: WGFX 104.5 The Zone

    You can listen to the Bills vs. Titans live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 382 (Tennessee) and 230 (Buffalo).

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WGR 550, as well as on WGFX 104.5 The Zone.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Bills vs. Titans start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Bills vs. Titans will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20. The game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

    Bills schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Bills' opponents in 2024:

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Bills 34 , Cardinals 28
    2 Sept. 12 Dolphins 10, Bills 31
    3 Sept. 23 Bills 47 , Jaguars 10
    4 Sept. 29 Ravens 35 , Bills 10
    5 Oct. 6 Texans 23 , Bills 20
    6 Oct. 14 Jets 20, Bills 23
    7 Oct. 20 vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 at. Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 at. Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 24 BYE
    13 Dec. 1 vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC
    14 Dec. 8 at. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox
    15 Dec. 15 at. Lions 4:25 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
    18 TBD at. Patriots TBD TBD

    Titans schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Titans' opponents in 2024.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Bears 24 , Titans 17
    2 Sept. 15 Titans 17, Jets 24
    3 Sept. 22 Titans 14, Packers 30
    4 Sept. 30 Dolphins 12, Titans 31
    5 Oct. 6 BYE
    6 Oct. 13 Titans 17, Colts 20
    7 Oct. 20 at. Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 at. Lions 1:00 p.m. Fox
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Patriots 1:00 p.m. Fox
    10 Nov. 10 at. Chargers 4:05 p.m. Fox
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Vikings 1:00 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 24 at. Texans 1:00 p.m. CBS
    13 Dec. 1 at. Commanders 1:00 p.m. CBS
    14 Dec. 8 vs. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Bengals 1:00 p.m. Fox
    16 Dec. 22 at. Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
    17 Dec. 29 at. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
    18 TBD vs. Texans TBD TBD


    NFL schedule Week 7

    Thursday, Oct. 17

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Broncos vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. NFL Network

    Sunday, Oct. 20

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Patriots vs. Jaguars 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Seahawks vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox
    Titans vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
    Bengals vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Packers 1 p.m. CBS
    Dolphins vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox
    Lions vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox
    Eagles vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox
    Raiders vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Panthers vs. Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Chiefs vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox
    Jets vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 21

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Ravens vs. Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    Chargers vs. Cardinals 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

    Related Links

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lions trade proposal would bring $23 million edge rusher to Detroit
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Bears $3.6 million playmaker floated as trade option ahead of deadline
    Sporting News1 day ago
    49ers urged to sign two-time Super Bowl champion to replace injured Brandon Aiyuk
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Packers proposed blockbuster lands Browns rising star to solve 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tennessee coach a rumored candidate for ECU’s head coaching vacancy, has link to Pirates AD
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $11 million All-Star
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Analysts and fans alike unleash fury over Kalen DeBoer for 'lack of discipline' and 'destroying what Nick Saban built at Alabama in just 7 games'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Week 9: Alabama, Texas sustain a mighty fall
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Astros 11-year veteran projected to get $4 million contract
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Bucks expressing interest in trading $12M forward to re-sign familiar face
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Suns predicted to cut ties with $198 million superstar via trade to Cavaliers
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Knicks waive three veterans three days before start of season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Oklahoma insider reveals Seth Littrell’s reaction to firing, eulogizes ex-Sooners offensive coordinator’s tenure
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Mets predicted to cut ties with $25 million outfielder to afford top free agents
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Nuggets predicted to cut ties with $180 million forward via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA22 hours ago
    Phillies ranked among top landing spots for projected $165 million star
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Braves trade proposal ships $42 million slugger to Red Sox in 1-for-1 swap
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Blockbuster Dodgers trade proposal brings $95 million All-Star to LA
    Sporting News11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy