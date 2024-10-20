Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Why 30 coaches reached out to Patriots special teams coordinator this month

    By Mike Masala,

    2 days ago

    The New England Patriots have been doing their best to lockup some of their long-term building blocks since Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf took over as head coach and executive vice president of player personnel, respectively.

    Their most recent extension was given to special teams ace Brenden Schooler, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $10.5 million with incentives.

    On Friday, Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer was asked about Schooler's importance to the team, and he let the media in on the conversations he had after the signing.

    "Just the fact that let alone I had 30 coaches around the league to tell me 'Hey, that's really good that you locked him up.' Because, I can tell you right now, if we didn't do that, he was going to go somewhere and get locked up for a pretty big amount of money," Springer said. "That just lets you know how many coaches respect him around the league, what he means to this team that they actually did that right now in this part of the season and what the organization thinks about him and what the team thinks about him and the coaching staff. He's just, again, a phenomenal leader for us and a phenomenal guy. He deserves every penny of it. I want him to continue to grow and play in this league for a long time."

    Schooler was set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but he's now locked up through the 2027 season. Considering the big shoes he's had to fill that were worn in New England by Matthew Slater for so long, the Patriots have found a pretty strong replacement.

