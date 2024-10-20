Open in App
    NFL games on the radio today: Full schedule, channels, streams to listen live to Week 7 football game broadcasts

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S32jC_0wEOE2Y600

    The Jaguars , once again, kick off a full slate of NFL football this Sunday.

    On deck for Jacksonville in London is the Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET, starting a Sunday schedule that includes a rematch of Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers .

    Among the top storylines: The Vikings look to stay undefeated against the formidable Lions , the Raiders look to stop a two-game skid, and the Jets hope Davante Adams can lead them to a win over the Steelers .

    Here's how to listen to every NFL game Sunday:

    Where to listen to NFL games on the radio

    Listen to every NFL game live, no matter where you are in the U.S. or Canada, with SiriusXM .

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    NFL games on the radio today

    The SiriusXM channel listing for all of Sunday's NFL Week 6 games is below:

    Patriots vs. Jaguars radio station

    • Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET
    • Patriots broadcast: Channel 380
    • Jaguars broadcast: Channel 228

    Lions vs. Vikings radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Lions broadcast: Channel 381
    • Vikings broadcast: Channel 229

    Titans vs. Bills radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Titans broadcast: Channel 382
    • Bills broadcast: Channel 230

    Seahawks vs. Falcons radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Seahawks broadcast: Channel 383
    • Falcons broadcast: Channel 225

    Bengal s vs. Browns radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Bengals broadcast: Channel 386
    • Browns broadcast: Channel 232

    Texans vs. Packers radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Texans broadcast: Channel 384
    • Packers broadcast: Channel 226

    Eagles vs. Giants radio station

    • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Eagles broadcast: Channel 387
    • Giants broadcast: Channel 233

    Dolphins vs. Colts radio station

    • Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Dolphins broadcast: Channel 385
    • Colts broadcast: Channel 231

    Raiders vs. Rams radio station

    • Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Raiders broadcast: Channel 388
    • Rams broadcast: Channel 228

    Panthers vs. Commanders radio station

    • Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Panthers broadcast: Channel 380
    • Commanders broadcast: Channel 227

    Chiefs vs. 49ers radio station

    • Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Chiefs broadcast: Channel 381
    • 49ers broadcast: Channel 229

    Jets vs. Steelers radio station

    • Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Jets broadcast: Channel 226
    • Steelers broadcast: Channel 225

