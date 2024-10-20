NFL games on the radio today: Full schedule, channels, streams to listen live to Week 7 football game broadcasts

The Jaguars , once again, kick off a full slate of NFL football this Sunday.

On deck for Jacksonville in London is the Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET, starting a Sunday schedule that includes a rematch of Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers .

Among the top storylines: The Vikings look to stay undefeated against the formidable Lions , the Raiders look to stop a two-game skid, and the Jets hope Davante Adams can lead them to a win over the Steelers .

Here's how to listen to every NFL game Sunday:

Where to listen to NFL games on the radio

NFL radio broadcasts: SiriusXM

Listen to every NFL game live, no matter where you are in the U.S. or Canada, with SiriusXM .

NFL games on the radio today

The SiriusXM channel listing for all of Sunday's NFL Week 6 games is below:

Patriots vs. Jaguars radio station

Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Patriots broadcast: Channel 380

Channel 380 Jaguars broadcast: Channel 228

Lions vs. Vikings radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Lions broadcast: Channel 381

Channel 381 Vikings broadcast: Channel 229

Titans vs. Bills radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Titans broadcast: Channel 382

Channel 382 Bills broadcast: Channel 230

Seahawks vs. Falcons radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Seahawks broadcast: Channel 383

Channel 383 Falcons broadcast: Channel 225

Bengal s vs. Browns radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Bengals broadcast: Channel 386

Channel 386 Browns broadcast: Channel 232

Texans vs. Packers radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Texans broadcast: Channel 384

Channel 384 Packers broadcast: Channel 226

Eagles vs. Giants radio station

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Eagles broadcast: Channel 387

Channel 387 Giants broadcast: Channel 233

Dolphins vs. Colts radio station

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Dolphins broadcast: Channel 385

Channel 385 Colts broadcast: Channel 231

Raiders vs. Rams radio station

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Raiders broadcast: Channel 388

Channel 388 Rams broadcast: Channel 228

Panthers vs. Commanders radio station

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Panthers broadcast: Channel 380

Channel 380 Commanders broadcast: Channel 227

Chiefs vs. 49ers radio station

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Chiefs broadcast: Channel 381

Channel 381 49ers broadcast: Channel 229

Jets vs. Steelers radio station

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Jets broadcast: Channel 226

Channel 226 Steelers broadcast: Channel 225

