How to watch Dayton vs. Xavier basketball today: Channel, time, schedule for exhibition game

Before they play in their first official games of the 2024-25 season, Dayton and Xavier will meet in a charity exhibition contest on Sunday.

The battle between the Flyers and Musketeers will be part of the CareSource Charity Classic, an event that aims to address adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention. The game will give veteran coaches Anthony Grant and Sean Miller an opportunity to see how their squads perform outside of a practice environment.

Dayton is hoping to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, while Xavier is looking to bounce back after experiencing a rare losing season. Which one of these Ohio rivals will collect an exhibition win before the start of a new season?

Here is everything you need to know about Dayton vs. Xavier, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Dayton vs. Xavier basketball today: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: Bally Sports Ohio (local)

Bally Sports Ohio (local) Live stream: ESPN+ , Fubo (local)

Dayton vs. Xavier will not air on a national TV channel, but local viewers can watch the game on Bally Sports Ohio or stream it on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial.

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ . An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year .

Dayton vs. Xavier start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Time: 5 p.m. ET

Dayton vs. Xavier is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20. The game will be played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Dayton basketball schedule 2024

Here are the Flyers' first five games of the 2024-25 season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 4 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 7 p.m. Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern TBD Nov. 13 vs. Ball State 7 p.m. Nov. 16 vs. Capital 7 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. New Mexico State 7 p.m.

Xavier basketball schedule 2024

Here are the Musketeers' first five games of the 2024-25 season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 4 vs. Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 vs. IU Indianapolis 6 p.m. Nov. 12 vs. Jackson State 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest Noon Nov. 20 vs. Siena 6:30 p.m.

