What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

Florida and Kentucky look for rebound wins when they face off in a Week 8 matchup in Gainesville.

The Gators bounced back from a 1-2 start by winning two straight. However, the team lost against Tennessee in OT after having all the momentum earlier in the game. Quarterback DJ Lagway will look to carry the team after Graham Mertz was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Kentucky also had a two-game win streak snapped with a loss against Vanderbilt. QB Brock Vandagriff looks to impress and show consistency on the field. That may be possible thanks to a dangerous weapon in receiver Dane Key.

Florida leads the overall series 53–21, with games dating back to 1917. The Gators are currently on a three-game losing streak against Kentucky since 2021, losing the last game, 33-14.

Florida vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET | 6:45 p.m. CT

Florida vs. Kentucky will kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The game will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. It can hold up to 88,548 people.

What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on today?

Channel : SEC Network

Live stream: Fubo

Florida vs. Kentucky will air on the SEC Network. Viewers can also stream the series on Fubo , which offers a free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Florida vs. Kentucky radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM

Listen to Florida vs. Kentucky live on SiriusXM. The Florida broadcast airs on WRUF, while the Kentucky feed will be on 630 WLAP.

Florida football schedule 2024

Here's a look at all of Florida’s opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets:

Date Opponent Location Tickets/Result Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Miami Gainesville, FL L (41-17) Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Samford Gainesville, FL W (45-7) Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Gainesville, FL L (33-20) Sat., Sept. 21 at Mississippi State* Starkville, MS W (45-28) Sat., Sept. 28 OFF Sat., Oct. 5 vs. UCF Gainesville, FL W (24-13) Sat., Oct. 12 at Tennessee* Knoxville, TN L (23-17 OT) Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky* Gainesville, FL Sat., Oct. 26 OFF Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Georgia* Jacksonville, FL Sat., Nov. 9 at Texas* Austin, TX Sat., Nov. 16 vs. LSU* Gainesville, FL Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Gainesville, FL Sat., Nov. 30 at Florida State Tallahassee, FL

*SEC game

Kentucky football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Location Tickets/Result Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Souther Miss Lexington, Ky W (31-0) Sat., Sept. 7 vs. South Carolina* Lexington, Ky L (31-6) Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Georgia* Lexington, Ky L (13-12) Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Ohio Lexington, Ky W (41-6) Sat., Sept. 28 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss W (20-17) Sat., Oct. 5 OFF Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Vanderbilt* Lexington, Ky L (20-13) Sat., Oct. 19 at Florida* Gainesville, FL Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Auburn* Lexington, Ky Sat., Nov. 2 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn Sat., Nov. 9 OFF Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Murray State Lexington, Ky Sat., Nov. 23 at Texas* Austin, TX Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Louisville Lexington, Ky

*SEC game