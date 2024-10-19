Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Saturday college football game live

    By Daniel Yanofsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzVBk_0wDRPtPt00

    Florida and Kentucky look for rebound wins when they face off in a Week 8 matchup in Gainesville.

    The Gators bounced back from a 1-2 start by winning two straight. However, the team lost against Tennessee in OT after having all the momentum earlier in the game. Quarterback DJ Lagway will look to carry the team after Graham Mertz was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

    Meanwhile, Kentucky also had a two-game win streak snapped with a loss against Vanderbilt. QB Brock Vandagriff looks to impress and show consistency on the field. That may be possible thanks to a dangerous weapon in receiver Dane Key.

    Florida leads the overall series 53–21, with games dating back to 1917. The Gators are currently on a three-game losing streak against Kentucky since 2021, losing the last game, 33-14.

    Who will take home bragging rights in the latest chapter of this historic rivalry? The Sporting News has everything you need to know about this game.

    Florida vs. Kentucky start time

    • Date: Saturday, October 19
    • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET | 6:45 p.m. CT

    Florida vs. Kentucky will kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The game will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. It can hold up to 88,548 people.

    What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on today?

    • Channel : SEC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Florida vs. Kentucky will air on the SEC Network. Viewers can also stream the series on Fubo , which offers a free trial, so you can try before you buy.

    Florida vs. Kentucky radio station

    Listen to Florida vs. Kentucky live on SiriusXM. The Florida broadcast airs on WRUF, while the Kentucky feed will be on 630 WLAP.

    Florida football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of Florida’s opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets:

    Date Opponent Location Tickets/Result
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Miami Gainesville, FL L (41-17)
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Samford Gainesville, FL W (45-7)
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Gainesville, FL L (33-20)
    Sat., Sept. 21 at Mississippi State* Starkville, MS W (45-28)
    Sat., Sept. 28 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. UCF Gainesville, FL W (24-13)
    Sat., Oct. 12 at Tennessee* Knoxville, TN L (23-17 OT)
    Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky* Gainesville, FL StubHub
    Sat., Oct. 26 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Georgia* Jacksonville, FL StubHub
    Sat., Nov. 9 at Texas* Austin, TX StubHub
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. LSU* Gainesville, FL StubHub
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Gainesville, FL StubHub
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Florida State Tallahassee, FL StubHub

    *SEC game

    Kentucky football schedule 2024

    Date Opponent Location Tickets/Result
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Souther Miss Lexington, Ky W (31-0)
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. South Carolina* Lexington, Ky L (31-6)
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Georgia* Lexington, Ky L (13-12)
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Ohio Lexington, Ky W (41-6)
    Sat., Sept. 28 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss W (20-17)
    Sat., Oct. 5 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Vanderbilt* Lexington, Ky L (20-13)
    Sat., Oct. 19 at Florida* Gainesville, FL Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Auburn* Lexington, Ky Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Murray State Lexington, Ky Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Texas* Austin, TX Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Louisville Lexington, Ky Buy now

    *SEC game

