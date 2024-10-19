What time is Michigan State vs. Iowa today? Channel, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

The Hawkeyes are looking to make it two wins in a row as they gear up for a battle against the Spartans this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Iowa holds a 4-2 record overall and is 2-1 in Big Ten play following a 40-16 victory over Washington on October 12 in Iowa City. Michigan State, on the other hand, sits at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten after suffering a 31-10 defeat at Oregon on October 4. The Spartans had a bye week afterward.

Last year, the Spartans gave Iowa all they could handle, even holding a fourth-quarter lead before the Hawkeyes' talent took over to secure the win. Expect those Michigan State players who were on the field last time still have that game fresh in their minds—and they’ll be out for payback.

But getting even with Iowa won’t be a walk in the park. The Hawkeyes’ defense is still one of the fiercest in college football, and they’ll be ready to shut down any Spartan dreams of revenge.

Here is everything you need to know about Michigan State vs. Iowa, including TV and streaming options for the game.

What time is Michigan State vs. Iowa today?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

Michigan State vs. Iowa will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The game will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Iowa on?

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Michigan State vs. Iowa will air nationally on NBC . Cord-cutters can stream the matchup on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial for new users.

Michigan State vs. Iowa radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM channels 85 (home), 372 (away)

You can listen to Michigan State vs. Iowa live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channels 85 (Michigan State) and 372 (Iowa).

Michigan State football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET)/Result Fri, Aug. 30 Michigan State 16 , Florida Atlantic 10 -- Sat, Sep. 7 Maryland 24, Michigan State 27 -- Sat, Sep. 14 Michigan State 40 , Prairie View 0 -- Sat, Sep. 21 Boston College 23 , Michigan State 19 -- Sat, Sep. 28 Michigan State 7, Ohio State 38 -- Fri, Oct. 4 Oregon 31 , Michigan State 10 -- Sat, Oct. 19 vs. Iowa 7:30 p.m. Sat, Oct. 26 at Michigan 7:30 p.m. Sat, Nov. 2 vs. Indiana TBD Sat, Nov. 16 at Illinois TBD Fri, Nov. 22 vs. Purdue 9:00 p.m. Sat, Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers TBD

Iowa football schedule 2024

Date Game Time (ET)/Results Sat., Aug. 31 Iowa 40 , Illinois State 0 -- Sat., Sept. 7 Iowa 19, Iowa State 20 -- Sat., Sept. 14 Iowa 38 , Troy 21 -- Sat., Sept. 21 Minnesota 14, Iowa 31 -- Sat., Oct. 5 Ohio State 35 , Iowa 7 -- Sat., Oct. 12 Iowa 40 , Washington 16 -- Sat., Oct. 19 at Michigan State 7:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Northwestern 3:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Wisconsin TBD Fri., Nov. 8 at UCLA 10:00 p.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at Maryland TBD Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m.

