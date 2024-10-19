Open in App
    Where to watch Vanderbilt vs. Ball State today: Channel, time, schedule, live stream for Saturday college football game

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    Vanderbilt and Ball State are set to clash during Saturday's college football slate.

    The Commodores, after upsetting No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago, won their second straight SEC game, a 20-13 victory over Kentucky. The 20 points scored were the second most points scored on the Kentucky defense.

    Ball State snapped a four-game skid with a 37-35 win over Kent State last Saturday. Quarterback Kadin Semonza threw for 215 yards and a touchdown during the win.

    Who will continue their string of momentum? Here is everything you need to know about Vanderbilt vs. Ball State, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    Vanderbilt vs. Ball State start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | 6:00 p.m. CT

    Vanderbilt vs. Ball State will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The game will be played at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

    What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Ball State on today?

    Vanderbilt vs. Ball State will air ESPN+ , with Richard Cross (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Erin Summers (sideline reporter) on the call.

    Vanderbilt vs. Ball State radio station

    Listen to Vanderbilt vs. Ball State live on SiriusXM .

    Get three months of access to SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

