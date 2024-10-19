Kalen DeBoer shirt controversy, explained: Why Alabama fans are criticizing coach's gameday outfits

When coaches join new college programs, should they be themselves or should they acclimate to their new university? New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is learning that fans have certain expectations for their head football coach.

DeBoer was given the impossible task of filling Nick Saban's shoes when the legendary football coach hung up his whistle at the end of the 2023 season. DeBoer was brought in from the University of Washington after he led the Huskies to an appearance in the National Championship Game.

He and Washington lost to the Michigan Wolverines, but DeBoer had amassed a 24-3 record over just two seasons with the Huskies and 12-6 in two years at Fresno State prior to that.

The Crimson Tide head into Week 8 with a 5-1 record and ranked No. 7 in the country. Let's take a look at why the Alabama faithful are not happy with DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer shirt controversy

Head coaches have an incredibly high number of decisions to make on game day. Between starters, game plans, and formations, the decisions start when they wake up. While DeBoer was likely focused on his game plan to try and beat Vanderbilt in Week 5, he probably didn't put much thought into what he was wearing.

Bama was wearing white jerseys with red helmets. The Crimson Tide's head coach was sporting a red Alabama t-shirt to match his red hat. His attire likely wouldn't have been much of a story, but then Vandy knocked off 'Bama 40-35.

The most zealous of fans were calling for the firing of DeBoer despite it only being his fourth game as the head coach. Otherwise, the fan base was split, but not about the result or how he coached. They were split on their opinions on his attire.

Hardcore purist fans believed that a head coach should present himself well. Saban consistently wore a polo when he coached. Not much of an upgrade, but a collar even on a polo looks better than a t-shirt to purists. Others couldn't care less what DeBoer was wearing when coaching and wanted him to put all of his focus into rebounding the following week against South Carolina (which the Tide did, albeit in an ugly fashion).

DeBoer got Alabama back in the win column in Week 7, doing so while wearing a black sweatshirt with his red hat. The Tide will go on the road to face No. 11 Tennessee on the road in Week 8.