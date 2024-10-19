Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt tickets: Cheapest price, date for college football SEC game

    By Emily Dozier,

    2 days ago

    This looks familiar. Vanderbilt hosting the top team in the nation for an SEC matchup. Déjà vu?

    The Commodores host Texas for the first matchup in nearly 100 years. Hopefully, this one doesn't disappoint.

    A few weeks ago, Vanderbilt took the world by storm by taking down then-No. 1 Alabama on its home field for the program's first win over the top-ranked team in the nation. Though Texas is a new beast, it doesn't seem impossible.

    The Longhorns have likely already punched their way to the CFP, even if it's for their reputation and expectation alone. But they'll be coming off an emotional game against Georgia that could shake up the team's stability, whether its within the team itself or they underestimate their opponent. Sound familiar?

    No matter the results, Texas vs. Vanderbilt will be a game to watch as the chaotic college football season continues. For those already planning on heading to Nashville, here's how to get the cheapest prices on tickets for the SEC football game.

    BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Texas vs. Vanderbilt football on StubHub

    Texas vs. Vanderbilt football tickets

    Tickets for the Texas-Vanderbilt game are available now on StubHub .

    A chance for some more chaos, anyone in the vicinity of Nashville is headed to the game. Still, you can find tickets for as little as $150. You can sit lower in the stadium closer to the field for a bit more at about $200, depending on the section.

    Click the link below to view more costs and a seat map of FirstBank Stadium.

    BUY NOW: Get tickets for Texas vs. Vanderbilt football on StubHub

    What time is Texas vs. Vanderbilt football?

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time : TBD

    Vanderbilt hosts Texas on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kickoff will be in the afternoon from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

    Texas football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Colorado State W, 52-0
    Sat., Sept. 7 at Michigan W, 31-12
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. UTSA W, 56-7
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. ULM W, 51-3
    Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Mississippi State* W, 35-13
    Sat., Oct. 5 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma* W, 34-3
    Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Georgia* 7:30 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Florida* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 16 at Arkansas* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Kentucky* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Texas A&M* TBD Buy now

    *SEC game

    Vanderbilt football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Virginia Tech W, 34-27 (OT)
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Alcorn State W, 55-0
    Sat., Sept. 14 at Georgia State L, 36-32
    Sat., Sept. 21 at Missouri* L, 30-27 (2OT)
    Sat., Sept. 28 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Alabama* W, 40-35
    Sat., Oct. 12 at Kentucky* W, 20-13
    Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Ball state 7 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Texas* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 at Auburn* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 vs. South Carolina* TBBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 16 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 23 at LSU* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Tennessee* TBD Buy now

    *SEC game

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    THE FUCKING REALIST BELIEVE IT
    1d ago
    fuck it both teams give them away 🖕🖕🖕
    View all comments
