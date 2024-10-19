Open in App
    Where to watch Delta State vs. West Alabama today: Channel, time, schedule, live stream for Saturday college football game

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    A highly anticipated Gulf South Conference matchup between Delta State and West Alabama is set to take place on Saturday.

    The Tigers enter this contest with a perfect 5-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in conference play. West Alabama is coming off a dominant 26-0 win over Mississippi College, and it has scored 139 total points (34.8 points per game) in its last four victories.

    WATCH: Delta State vs. West Alabama live on FloCollege

    Delta State, sitting at 4-2 overall, is looking to pull off an upset against an elite opponent. The Statesmen currently hold a 1-1 conference record after falling to West Florida last week, so a win over the Tigers would give them a huge boost.

    Here is everything you need to know about Delta State vs. West Alabama, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    Where to watch Delta State vs. West Alabama today: TV channel, live stream

    Delta State vs. West Alabama will not air on a national TV channel. The game will be available to stream on FloCollege , which gives subscribers access to live streams, event replays and FloSports Originals.

    Delta State vs. West Alabama start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 5 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. CT

    Delta State vs. West Alabama will kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The game will be played at Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Miss.

