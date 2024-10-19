Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

No. 14 Texas A&M will travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a week 7 SEC bout.

The Aggies, after losing 23-13 to Notre Dame, are looking like a top team in college football at 5-1. Mississippi State, on the other hand, is struggling to find any momentum after a fifth straight loss to No. 5 Georgia.

Will Mississippi State stop the skid, or will Texas A&M continue a strong stretch of football?

Here is everything you need to know about Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, including TV and streaming options for the game.

What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Fubo

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will be broadcast on SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color) and Ashley Stroehlein (sideline reporter) calling the action.

Cord cutters can also stream the game on Fubo , which offers a free trial for first-time viewers.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET | 3:15 p.m. CT

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, M.S.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M radio station

Radio channel: SiriusXM

Listen to Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M live on SiriusXM channel 374 (Mississippi State broadcast) or 190 (Texas A&M broadcast).

