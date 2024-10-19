Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M channel, time, schedule, live stream to watch Saturday college football game

    By Ashlee Woods,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjBvv_0wDNEWhP00

    No. 14 Texas A&M will travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a week 7 SEC bout.

    The Aggies, after losing 23-13 to Notre Dame, are looking like a top team in college football at 5-1. Mississippi State, on the other hand, is struggling to find any momentum after a fifth straight loss to No. 5 Georgia.

    Will Mississippi State stop the skid, or will Texas A&M continue a strong stretch of football?

    Here is everything you need to know about Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    What channel is Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M on today?

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will be broadcast on SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color) and Ashley Stroehlein (sideline reporter) calling the action.

    Cord cutters can also stream the game on Fubo , which offers a free trial for first-time viewers.

    For a limited time, Fubo is offering the first month for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M start time

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Time: 4:15 p.m. ET | 3:15 p.m. CT

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, M.S.

    Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M radio station

    Listen to Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M live on SiriusXM channel 374 (Mississippi State broadcast) or 190 (Texas A&M broadcast).

    Get three months of access to SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Related Links

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Week 9: Alabama, Texas sustain a mighty fall
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Texas QB vs. Georgia: Arch Manning briefly replaces Quinn Ewers under center with Longhorns facing deficit
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Tennessee coach a rumored candidate for ECU’s head coaching vacancy, has link to Pirates AD
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Xavier Newman injury update: Jets OL stretchered off after scary collision vs. Steelers
    Sporting News17 hours ago
    Bronny James silences haters with breakout scoring performance versus Warriors
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Sports analyst Skip Bayless says Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is holding teammate back from getting MVP
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NFL power rankings Week 8: Detroit Lions ranked among league's elite
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Cowboys called top option to land 34-year-old Pro Bowler
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Cardinals urged to cut ties with $260 million star to start rebuild
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $11 million All-Star
    Sporting News1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Mets urged to sign $180 million ace to help reach 2025 World Series
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Nuggets predicted to cut ties with $180 million forward via trade to Bulls
    Sporting News1 day ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Bears $3.6 million playmaker floated as trade option ahead of deadline
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    NASCAR team excluded from Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Series list
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cowboys predicted to swing blockbuster trade for $54 million Jaguars superstar
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    NFL power rankings Week 8: Jaguars rise after three-phase win over Patriots in London
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Magic surprisingly predicted to trade for $215 million Bulls superstar
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Phillies ranked among top landing spots for projected $165 million star
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy