    Bengals' trade proposal sends tight end to Eagles for future NFL draft pick

    By Kevin Hickey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKtnE_0wC0rLeu00

    Despite their 2-4 record, the Cincinnati Bengals have a sliver of hope that things can get turned around.

    As the season approaches the midway point, the NFL trade deadline is set to arrive in just over two weeks on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    How the Bengals go about navigating the deadline will be interesting and most likely determined by how they perform over the next three games.

    Before the rumor mill heats up, ESPN's Bill Barnwell urged the Bengals to send tight end Tanner Hudson and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

    "Hudson was quietly an efficient part of the Bengals' offense down the stretch last season, averaging 1.6 yards per route run while catching 22 of his 39 receptions from quarterback Jake Browning, who was filling in for injured Joe Burrow," Barnwell wrote. "I wondered if Hudson might be able to sustain that role with Burrow returning, but Cincinnati signed Mike Gesicki and has received solid play from rookie fourth-rounder Erick All, which has buried Hudson on the depth chart. He has played only 13 offensive snaps in 2024."

    Barnwell believes the Eagles might hypothetically be interested in making a deal like this after starting tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6.

    Hudson had the costly fumble at the goal line during the Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots , which looks worse with each passing game.

    The arrival of Gesicki and the emergence of All has made Hudson an expendable piece if the Bengals wanted to try to get something for him.

    This isn't a deal that moves the needle either way for the Bengals, but it's never a poor idea to explore trades for future draft capital if it means parting ways with replaceable pieces on the roster.

    NFL changes Bengals vs. Eagles game time in Week 8
    Tee Higgins leads WR trade targets for WR-needy teams
    NFL picks, predictions Week 7: Bengals vs. Browns

    Paul Evans
    2d ago
    why?
