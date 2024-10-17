Open in App
    Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reveals team talk plans ahead of West Ham clash

    By Liam Happe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q09gt_0wAKHqcY00

    Tottenham led at Brighton by two goals to nil at half-time earlier this month, only for the contest to end in a 3-2 defeat.

    The result not only proved symbolic of a frustrating start to the season so far for Ange Postecoglou's side, but was immediately followed by the international break which left them all with more time to dwell on what went wrong.

    And this weekend, that break ends when Spurs face bitter rivals West Ham in what could either be a very gratifying way to get back on track, or a very bitter pill for their fanbase to swallow.

    Postecoglou addressed the media ahead of the fixture, and did not mince his words about briefing his squad for the crucial contest.

    "You never know if it's (the international break) good or bad. Maybe for the players it was good, but I don't like sitting on a loss," Postecoglou explained to Optus Sport .

    "You want to get it out of your system and move on to the next challenge, so you're kind of sitting on it.

    "There can be a tendency to over-analyse things. It wasn't a good one, it was a sore one.

    MORE: All the latest Tottenham news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    "The first half was unbelievable against Brighton and probably as well as we've played all year, but I didn't like the second half and what we looked like.

    "It wasn't the loss, which was painful enough, but it was the manner in which we kind of went about it that I wasn't really comfortable with.

    "You know what it's like with international football as the game finishes, everyone goes and the dressing room after the game is not the time to analyse.

    "So I've been sitting on it for 10 days, I'm ready to explode once they get back in the building and that will be my therapy."

    Whether or not Postecoglou's therapeutic explosion has a positive effect on his players remains to be seen, but a London derby such as West Ham can often be enough motivate Tottenham — especially as Spurs failed to defeat them in either Premier League fixture between the two last season.

