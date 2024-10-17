Open in App
    PGA Tour event this week: Schedule, TV channels, live streams to watch Shriners Children's Open golf

    By Deepti Patwardhan,

    2 days ago

    The Shriners Children's Open will be the fourth event of FedEx Cup Fall season, with the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas, Nevada playing host from October 17 to October 20.

    This is the oldest-running fall event on the PGA Tour, with the inaugural edition taking place in 1983. The great Tiger Woods pick up his first PGA Tour title, back in 1996 at this tournament.

    This year, all eyes will be on South Korea's Tom Kim who is bidding for a three-peat. Having won the tournament in 2022 and last year, the 22-year-old returns to his favorite hunting ground aiming to become the first player to win the title three years on the trot.

    Here is everything you need to know about the Shriners Children's Open, including TV and streaming options for each day of the tournament.

    Shriners Children's Open schedule 2024

    • Dates: Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20

    The Shriners Children's Open will be held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20.

    Date Start Time (ET)
    Thursday, October 17 9:40 a.m.
    Friday, October 18 9:40 a.m.
    Saturday, October 19 10:00 a.m.
    Sunday, October 20 10:00 a.m.

    Shriners Children's Open coverage 2024

    Thursday, October 17

    • TV channel/Live stream: Golf Channel / Fubo , ESPN+ , NBC Sports App
    • Broadcast times (ET): 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. / 9:40 a.m. onward

    Friday, October 18

    • TV channel/Live stream: Golf Channel / Fubo , ESPN+ , NBC Sports App
    • Broadcast times (ET): 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. / 9:40 a.m. onward

    Saturday, October 19

    • TV channel/Live stream: Golf Channel / Fubo , ESPN+ , NBC Sports App
    • Broadcast times (ET): 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. onward

    Sunday, October 20

    • TV channel/Live stream: Golf Channel / Fubo , ESPN+ , NBC Sports App
    • Broadcast times (ET): 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. onward

    How to live stream the Shriners Children's Open

    • Live streams: Fubo , ESPN+ , NBC Sports App
    • Radio Channel: Sirius XM Channel 92

    The Shriners Children's Open will air on Golf Channel nationally.

    Fans can stream the tournament on Fubo which has live access to the Golf Channel's broadcast feed and are offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Live stream of the Shriners Children's Open is available on ESPN+ , which is the home of PGA Tour live.

    Shriners Children's Open 2024 radio station

    You can listen to Shriners Children's Open live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channel 92.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Shriners Children's Open tee times 2024

    You can see updated tee times and pairings for the Shriners Children's Open right here .

