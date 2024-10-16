Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Cubs $177 million deal for two-time All-Star predicted to become ‘nightmare’

    By Peter Chawaga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWpE5_0w96DmuR00

    The Chicago Cubs have to look back on the last few years with some regret.

    The team has missed the playoffs for four seasons in a row, despite maintaining one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball. Big contracts for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and others have not brought in very many wins.

    But there’s one major deal in particular that Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report says will be the Cubs’ “nightmare contract by 2026.” And that would be the seven-year, $177 million contract they inked with shortstop Dansby Swanson in 2022.

    “Dansby Swanson is neither the only player nor the worst player the Cubs have signed through 2026,” Rymer noted. “The Cubs signed Swanson off a three-year run in which he had a .775 OPS and a 162-game average of 26 home runs. He lived up to that record in 2023, but not this year as he slipped to a .701 OPS and 16 homers.”

    Swanson has played most of his nine-year career with the Atlanta Braves, including a 2022 walk season when he slashed .277/.329/.447 with 25 homers and 18 steals, making the first of his two career All-Star games.

    He maintained that All-Star form in his debut year with the Cubs, slashing .244/.328/.416 in 2023. But his numbers dipped across the board in his age-30 campaign in 2024 and the Cubs could be having nightmares if his production continues to slip.

    “Specific red flags include an inflating ground-ball rate and less carry on his fly balls,” Rymer added. “As power is his defining offensive tool, these are bad signs. Per his 60 Outs Above Average, Swanson has been MLB’s best defender over the last three years. But even if he still has that going for him in 2026, it will only count for so much if his bat is still in decline.”

    As the front office looks to retool the roster and make a return to the postseason, navigating around the money owed to Swanson as well as the other highly-paid veterans on the team will be a challenge.

    Hopefully, if Swanson’s contract does become a nightmare for the Cubs, it will be a brief one.

    More MLB: Giants $113 million star signing gets failing grade after disappointment

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cubs $80 million star predicted to forgo free agency and return to team
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs predicted to retain $7 million veteran for 2025 season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Forgotten Chicago Cubs trade target will be a free agent this winter
    FanSided2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Another Japanese Ace Could Become Available for Chicago Cubs This Offseason
    Chicago Cubs On SI2 days ago
    Chicago Cubs Bringing Back Cody Bellinger Receives So-So Re-Grade
    Chicago Cubs On SI2 days ago
    Cubs predicted to trade No. 6 overall prospect to Dodgers in new report
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cowboys urged to cut ties with $40 million star at trade deadline
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former NBA star says Lakers rookie Bronny James is 'an influencer playing basketball'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    John Travolta Was So Obsessed With 'Fame' He Didn't Bother to Learn His Lines, 'Get Shorty' Director Claims: 'He Arrived on Set With No Sense'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Cleveland Guardians reportedly ‘pissed off’ New York Yankees star Aaron Judge before homer in Game 2 of ALCS
    Sportsnaut2 days ago
    Braves may look to move on from former home run king
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Phillies manager will push $115 million veteran to take diminished role
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers called 'possible favorite' to land $200 million slugger
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Proposed Lions blockbuster trade gives Detroit 2 impact pass-rushers
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Braves named as trade fit for projected $9.2 million slugger from AL West
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    GH Spoilers 10/17/24: Holly Warns Sasha!
    Soaps In Depth1 day ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic star pays homage to pommel horse, men's gymnastics in Week 5
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Displeased Michigan, Michigan State fans let out concerns over abnormal kickoff time
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Jana Duggar Reveals Stunning Kitchen Update in Nebraska Home She’s Renovating with New Husband
    People4 days ago
    Cardinals expected to decline option for $11 million starting pitcher
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Phillies $172 million star signing receives high marks after strong 2024
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NBA executive pushes for major trade involving Bucks' three-time All-Star
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Knicks' 25-year old center could end nomadic NBA journey with homecoming
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Grizzlies potential trade with Knicks would give New York NBA's best defense
    Sporting News1 day ago
    New York Mets will wear black for Game 3 against Los Angeles Dodgers after Luis Severino request
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Phillies linked to projected $54 million two-time All-Star amid roster shakeup
    Sporting News9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy