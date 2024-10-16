Open in App
    Why Seahawks traded for Roy Robertson-Harris, what it means for Seattle DL rotation and outlook for 2024 NFL season

    By Tim Weaver,

    2 days ago

    Today the Seattle Seahawks will return to practice at the VMAC to prepare for Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, the front office has kept busy over the extended break from last week.

    On Tuesday, the team placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve , knocking him at least four games. Additionally, they announced a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. sending a sixth-round pick for the 2026 NFL draft to Jacksonville in exchange for the veteran lineman. It's an interesting deal that says a lot about this team and where they believe they're headed.

    Let's break down what the Robertson-Harris trade means for Seattle's defensive line and outlook for the rest of the 2024 season.

    What Seahawks are getting in Roy Robertson-Harris

    The first thing to know about Seattle's newest linemen is that he's a big dude. Robertson-Harris is officially listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds . That makes him almost exactly as large as Big Cat Leonard Williams, who's been the team's best defender so far this season. That size is the main selling point for Robertson-Harris, because so far this year the Seahawks have been getting pushed around by bigger teams at the line of scrimmage, especially the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. Robertson-Harris should help stabilize the interior and plug up at least one of their many holes for defending the run.

    Robertson-Harris also has a ton of experience. After going undrafted out of Texas El-Paso he was first signed by the Chicago Bears in May of 2016. He missed that year on the NFI list but appeared in 52 games for Chicago over the following four seasons. In March of 2021, he signed with Jacksonville and went on to play 54 games for them, including 49 starts for the Jaguars. All together, he's put up 19 sacks, 66 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for a loss in 106 career NFL games.

    What the trade means for iDL rotation

    The player who's most-likely to be impacted by this trade is rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, who's missed the team's last three games with a hamstring injury. This deal doesn't necessarily mean that Murphy will be out a lot longer. In fact, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters last week he's optimistic about Muprhy potentially returning this week against Atlanta.

    However, that doesn't mean Murphy's snap count won't suffer as a result of the Robertson-Harris trade. RRH is not going to take playing time away from Williams and he doesn't play the same position as Johnathan Hankins. The "starter" distinction doesn't mean much for modern defensive linemen, but we do expect Robertson-Harris to get significant snaps. That means somebody else has to sacrifice theirs - and Murphy is the most-likely candidate, followed closely by veteran Jarran Reed.

    What the trade says about the Seahawks

    While we expect Robertson-Harris to help the team's issues up front, it's unlikely he will move the needle the kind of way the Seahawks need to pass conference contenders like Detroit and San Francisco who are so dominant at the line of scrimmage. That's a long-term project, and it won't happen until they get Uchenna Nwosu back in the lineup and also add another weapon or two on the edge - especially an upgrade over Dre'Mont Jones, whose performance and contract unfortunately make him quite untradeable.

    Anyway, the biggest takeaway from this deal is that the front office sees this team as a potential playoff contender when healthy, and with a strong defensive line they could make a deep run in the postseason. They wouldn't have made this move, otherwise. If they lose three more games heading into the NFL trade deadline that math may change, but for now it's good to know they still have the confidence to be buyers rather than sellers.

    More Seahawks stories

    NFL picks Week 7: Seahawks get no love from experts vs. Falcons

    DK Metcalf predicted to be dealt to AFC contender at trade deadline

    Tyler Lockett makes strong statement about Seahawks' practice habits

