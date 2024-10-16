Open in App
    Packers trade proposal reunites young wide receiver with Aaron Rodgers

    By Aaliyan Mohammed,

    2 days ago

    The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 and in a heated race for the NFC North title. The Packers could set themselves up for the future without sacrificing too much of their current team at the trade deadline.

    While outlining realistic trades the Packers could make, FanSided's Rucker Haringey proposed this trade that sends Romeo Doubs to the New York Jets:

    • Packers receive: third-round pick
    • Jets receive: wide receiver Romeo Doubs

    "The Packers might prefer to bring back a player in this deal but the Jets will be desperate to hold on to anyone of value on their current roster. Their franchise remit is to make the playoffs by any means necessary this season," wrote Haringey.

    Romeo Doubs was recently suspended for skipping practice without informing the team. Initial reports were that he was disgruntled with his role, but Doubs has negated that. He scored two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in his return.

    "That off-the-field behavior, coupled with his relatively minor role in Green Bay's egalitarian aerial attack makes him an intriguing candidate to monitor," wrote Haringey. "The emergence of Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Weeks and Christian Watson as the team's top three wideouts leaves Doubs well short of the target share he'd like to have on a weekly basis."

    The Packers have no shortage of wide receiver talent. They have one of the deepest groups in the league. A trade of Doubs would open more opportunities for Bo Melton or Malik Heath who are both talented players who have already made an impact for the Packers.

    The Jets added Davante Adams on October 15. Adding Duubs is unlikely, but the Packers may look at any of their wideouts as a trade chip.

