    Risky Packers trade proposal ships former third-round pick to AFC North

    By Aaliyan Mohammed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oemuu_0w95RMeg00

    The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 in a tight race for the NFC North. As the trade deadline nears they could be looking to make some moves.

    While outlining three realistic trades the Packers could make, FanSided's Rucker Haringey proposed this trade that sends Malik Willis to the Cleveland Browns:

    • Packers receive: 2025 second-round pick
    • Browns receive: quarterback Malik Willis

    "In this deal, Cleveland would be overpaying the Packers for Willis in exchange for getting a quarterback on a relatively modest contract," wrote Haringey. "They need to get a new quarterback into the building that they can afford. Willis represents the best option they could do on a budget."

    It's no secret that Deshaun Watson has been a disaster for the Browns. However, the size of his contract makes it impossible for the Browns to afford a high-priced option. Despite his struggles, the Browns have maintained that Watson will start.

    It may be an understatement to say Malik Willis saved the Packers' season. He started two games, winning both, after less than a month on the team. Trading Willis could be a huge risk for the Packers. Jordan Love will play with a brace for the rest of the year, and if he were to go down again the Packers would need Willis to step in again.

    "Getting back a second-rounder for such an unproven commodity represents too much value for Green Bay to turn down," wrote Haringey. "This trade wouldn't help the Packers win in 2024 but it would set them up to really move up and down the draft board next April in a way that could be transformative for the franchise's long-term future."

    More NFL: Chiefs predicted to trade $1.5 million veteran after just 2 months with team

    cat man do
    1d ago
    Malik needs to stay for the season
