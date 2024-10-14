These four games will have major College Football Playoff implications

We've officially reached the midway point of the college football season, which means games and victories are becoming much more valuable.

The 12-team playoff is starting to take shape , but there are still many games on the schedule that will determine which teams have a chance at competing for the national championship.

Here are four games this weekend that have strong playoff implications.

Oklahoma State @ No. 14 BYU

BYU remains undefeated after a strong performance against Arizona at home . The Cougars' defense has been top-notch and a huge reason why they are sitting at the top of the Big 12.

Oklahoma State will challenge that defense, though they are on a three-game losing streak against all Big 12 opponents and desperately need a win.

While this game will only affect one team's playoff hopes, it still has implications for the Big 12 standings, which currently has three undefeated teams.

No. 6 Miami @ Louisville

This upcoming game will be the third conference matchup for the Hurricanes. They are currently trailing behind the Clemson Tigers for the top spot in the ACC. In their last conference game against Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes were eye-to-eye with defeat, with Heisman hopeful Cam Ward throwing two interceptions. While the Hurricanes can afford a loss, it would make their season much more challenging.

Louisville has the potential to win this game, potentially disrupting the playoff picture. A victory over Miami would secure them a valuable conference win and improve their chances of making it to the ACC title game.

Nebraska @ No. 18 Indiana

Who would have thought the Indiana Hoosiers would be tied for first place in the Big Ten?

The undefeated Hoosiers have been playing dominant football with an average margin of victory of 32.6 points, outscoring their opponents 285-89. Quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, is leading the Hoosiers with 14 touchdowns and completing 74% of his passes. The offense currently averages 45 points a game, but the defense has allowed 20 points in the last two games to conference foes.

If it weren't for a 24-31 loss to Illinois, the Cornhuskers would be undefeated as well. This is a very formidable team for anyone in the country, but a 14-3 win against Rutgers shows some inconsistency on offense.

No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee

Whoever loses this game will likely lose their shot at making the 12-team playoff.

Alabama barely escaped South Carolina and haven't looked like they're dominant selves. It's hard to say that teams are still afraid of the Crimson Tide. Vanderbilt achieved history and South Carolina walked into Tuscaloosa and went toe-to-toe with a team some picked to make it to the final four.

One big positive for the Tide, Jalen Milroe is having a good season showcasing how he has become a better passer and could be a Heisman finalist.

Tennessee doesn't have much room for error either. Arkansas handed them their first loss of the season last week, and Florida took them to the final seconds. Like the Tide, they also have a talented quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, but the freshman quarterback hasn't thrown a touchdown in two weeks.

Someone's season is on the line so expect fireworks.