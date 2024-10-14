Cowboys urged to replace Mike McCarthy with legendary coach after struggles

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in sports and with that comes a burden of expectation. This season, the Cowboys have struggled to play consistent, winning football.

After the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, FanSided's Lior Lampert listed coaches the Cowboys should look at to replace Mike McCarthy. Among those coaches was legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

"After unsuccessfully landing a gig this past offseason coaching cycle, Belichick will try again in 2025," wrote Lamport. "And with McCarthy's future in question, Dallas is a conceivable option."

The Cowboys' hiring of Belichick could create a power struggle. During his legendary career coaching the New England Patriots, Belichick served as the general manager and head coach.

"In all 28 years of Belichick's experience as a head coach, he's simultaneously operated as his team's de facto general manager. If his track record is any indication, he'll want to assume a similar role in his next landing spot," wrote Lampert. "Nonetheless, that responsibility belongs to Jones, who adamantly feels no one could do the job better than him."

The Cowboys likely won't fire McCarthy midseason, but the league has already seen an unlikely firing of Robert Saleh. The Cowboys are 3-3 without a win at home. McCarthy's seat is already hot and a failure to reach the playoffs could be the final straw.

Obviously, McCarthy is not the sole person responsible for the Cowboys' struggles. Dak Prescott has not played to the standard of his new contract.

Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots while also serving as general manager. He is regarded by many as the greatest coach of all time.

"Belichick is a free agent as he explores his post-coaching career — broadcasting," wrote Lampert. "So, Dallas could replace McCarthy with him at any point (theoretically speaking), though it feels far-fetched they make such a drastic change midseason. But, for whatever it's worth, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach/executive seemed open to a reduced front-office role before parting ways with the New England Patriots."

