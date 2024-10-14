Open in App
    49ers All-Pro superstar predicted to walk to surprise AFC team in free agency

    By Jackson Roberts,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Txofc_0w6CeVhh00

    The San Francisco 49ers have plenty on their plates still during the 2024 regular season, but this offseason could prove even more pivotal.

    San Francisco has had quarterback Brock Purdy on the league's cheapest contract for the last three years, but that's likely to change this winter. Once Purdy is extended, the 49ers will be under more budget strain than ever before in their quest to win head coach Kyle Shanahan a Super Bowl.

    The 49ers' star-laden defense has been a key part of their identity for the past half-decade, and several of those stars already have contract extensions. But the anchor to the 49ers' secondary is about to become a free agent, and it's uncertain whether San Francisco will have the cash to keep him long-term.

    Safety Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers' fourth-year All-Pro, is having an injury-plagued 2024 season, his last on his rookie contract with San Francisco. Hufanga was predicted to sign with the Houston Texans in free agency by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.

    "The Texans seem to have found a starting safety in Calen Bullock, and Jalen Pitre can play in the slot. Bringing in one more safety would ensure they don't have to figure out anyone else's role next season," the authors said.

    "Talanoa Hufanga is dealing with a wrist injury that has him out of the lineup for the next month, but he's already proven he's one of the better young safeties in the game. He could be the missing piece for an emerging secondary."

    Hufanga, 25, has been one of the best safeties in the game when he's been on the field. He has racked up 96 total points saved in his career, per Sports Info Solutions , including 56 points saved during his All-Pro season of 2022.

      Before Hufanga even gets to free agency, the 49ers are likely still hoping to extend him. The wrist injury may be complicating those conversations, though, especially as this season is the second in a row where the safety has missed several games due to injury.

      There would be no "good" place for the 49ers to see Hufanga sign, but at least Houston is out of the conference. But the Texans expect to be contenders for many years to come, and seeing their former star safety in the Super Bowl someday could be a nightmare for San Francisco.

      More NFL: 49ers named as fit for Browns rising star in possible deadline blockbuster

        Paul
        2d ago
        We’ll take him 👍
