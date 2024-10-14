Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Oktagon MMA owners hope to 'rule Europe' after success of Oktagon 62 stadium show in Germany

    By Simon Head,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2lCW_0w60CPag00

    The two men behind the rise of European MMA promotion Oktagon MMA have spoken about their plans to continue growing their brand to be come the go-to fight organization in Europe.

    Oktagon 62 smashed attendance records on Saturday night as a crowd of 59,000 packed Deutsche Bank Park, the soccer stadium of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, for a spectacular event in Germany.

    Speaking to the media after the event at the post-fight press conference , the two owners, Pavol Neruda and Ondrej Novotny, were delighted with how the night panned out, and spoke about their desire to build on the show's success.

    "We broke the world record together," said Neruda.

    MORE: Oktagon MMA crowns 'King of Germany' in front of 59,000 fans in Frankfurt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRS76_0w60CPag00

    Oktagon MMA

    "We just showed the world what we always wanted, why we became an MMA promotion, why we came to Germany. To show the sportsmanship and show the public that it is a great sport and that these sportsmen deserve to be popular, to be followed, and to fight in front of such a great crowd like tonight.

    "And we proved it, not just here in this venue and this beautiful city of Frankfurt with their great fans, but also with (new German broadcast partner) RTL+, which is a huge step.

    "We showed that Oktagon is the new big thing for Germany, and we are very, very proud of that you guys were all a part of it.

    "We were here just two years ago trying to negotiate a deal with the arena. We told them, 'One day we will make a tournament here,' and they were just like, 'Yeah, sure. You guys!' And now it happened. So big thanks to everyone."

    Novotny, meanwhile, had fewer words to share as he attempted to digest the night's events as the promotion enjoyed the biggest show in its eight-year history.

    "I still don't have words, and no voice!" said Novotny, who also serves as the ring announcer for the promotion.

    "I will just say that it's a dream come true and I will realize maybe after 14 days what we just did today."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwzMS_0w60CPag00

    Oktagon MMA

    Germany will form a major part of Oktagon MMA's schedule in 2025

    Oktagon officials have already announced 13 events for their 2025 schedule , including seven in Germany, and while a stadium show is currently not among them, Novotny and Neruda admitted that another one could be feasible in the future, and could eventually form a regular part of the promotion's annual calendar.

    "We've got a lot of plans for Germany, but it's not easy to plan for football stadiums and to fulfill them," said Novotny.

    "I would love to do it, but probably not next year. But you never know."

    "In the future, that's supposed to be normal," added Neruda.

    "You're supposed to do one or two stadiums per year and I think this was a very important step towards it.

    "We've really spread our brand like crazy, and the sport, to the people. So we are getting closer to this new standard."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eyrac_0w60CPag00

    Oktagon MMA

    Oktagon MMA bosses: 'We want to rule Europe'

    Oktagon have enjoyed huge success in their home countries of Czech Republic and Slovakia, and that success has also translated to Germany over the last two years.

    Novotny said they want to build on that success and become a destination for Europe's top fighters to compete on the big stage as they continue to build their brand across the MMA world.

    "It's not about the countries (who are hosting the events). It's about who's watching you where," said Novotny.

    "We want to stay humble. We want to definitely do more tournaments in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany, and from these three countries we want to rule Europe.

    "Like we said before, and we'll still stick with it, we want to be the MMA Champions League for Europe and maybe a few other countries. But this is our goal, this is our target, and we believe European fans recognize that they can cheer for us."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Amari Cooper trade details: Bills acquire No. 1 option for Josh Allen in deal with Browns
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson releases inspirational statement after season-ending injury
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys $100 million superstar reportedly traded to Bills
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Packers predicted to land four-time Pro Bowler to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $38 million All-Star this winter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Orioles slugger listed as possible trade chip with top prospect looming
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Giants urged to cut ties with $44 million flamethrower in trade
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson update: Detroit Lions confirm star edge rusher's injury
    Sporting News2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS performance: Olympic star pays homage to pommel horse, men's gymnastics in Week 5
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Cubs urged to dump 'respected' $10 million veteran, former World Series champ
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Bears predicted to select Ohio State superstar with 2025 first-round draft pick
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    Dodgers urged to part ways with $24 million infielder to afford key free agent
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Dodgers reveal blockbuster trade pursuit of rival $340 million MVP candidate
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Michigan shouldn't be a ranked team. Why these 3 teams should be instead
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    How to watch North Carolina vs. Memphis basketball today: Channel, time, schedule for exhibition game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    NFL picks, predictions Week 7: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Braves may look to move on from former home run king
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy