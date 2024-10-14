Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Chelsea star rubbishes PSG transfer links

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MdGG_0w5zlheo00

    Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku has issued a simple message over transfer rumours linking him with a return to Paris Saint-Germain in 2025.

    Nkunku is enjoying a superb start to the season, as Enzo Maresca places his faith in the former RB Leipzig forward, with seven goals from 11 games so far in 2024/25.

    That form has also earnt the 26-year-old a return to the France squad, as his Chelsea career gathers momentum, after a mixed start.

    MORE: All the latest Chelsea news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    Mauricio Pochettino was left without him for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign due to a knee injury before playing a cameo role in the final weeks of the season.

    Despite being under contract with the Blues until 2029, with the option for an additional 12 months, PSG are reportedly tracking his progress with interest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3H0d_0w5zlheo00 Getty Images

    A move back to Paris was mooted during his time in Leipzig, amid rumours of Nkunku wanting to return to his home city, but he opted instead for Chelsea.

    Despite being highly-rated as an academy product, he was never offered a sustained first team chance at PSG, before accepting a switch to Leipzig in 2019

    Nkunku was asked about the situation on international duty with Les Bleus and he dismissed any chance of an incoming exit.

    "PSG remains a big club, but there has not been one approach", as per Telefoot, via Sky Sports .

    Nkunku netted his first goal for Didier Deschamps' side in their 4-1 UEFA Nations League win over Israel last week and he is expected to retain his starting spot for tonight's clash with Belgium.

