NFL power rankings: Lions, Packers, Bears all rise; Cowboys plummet for Week 7

They got a needed rest to get closer to full health in their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat, but the offense should come back sharper around Patrick Mahomes while the defense becomes a steadier force with bigger games to come. It starts with the Super Bowl rematch in San Francisco in Week 7.
The Vikings' defense and its big playmaking could only be cooled off by a bye week. They also could use better health to get players like tight end T.J. Hockenson back in the mix on offense, but with DC Brian Flores putting forth a "Coordinator of the Year" effort, this team can play with anyone.
3. Detroit Lions 4-1 (4)
The Lions demolished the Cowboys in Dallas with a heavy dose of the running game and more big explosive pass plays from Jared Goff playing off it. They might need even more from the offense with Aidan Hutchinson (leg) unfortunately down for the long-term. In the short term, NFC North supremacy is on the line when they travel to Minnesota in Week 7.
The Texans got a little sloppy, but they took care of business with C.J. Stroud having a get-well game in New England, helped by the rushing attack and the defense making timely plays. Up next is a good interconference test vs. Green Bay.
5. Baltimore Ravens 4-2 (5)
The Ravens have erased their 0-2 start from existence with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry making their offense hum. They also have adjusted for more efficient passing to minimize the damage from some shaky pass coverage. They remain the Chiefs' biggest AFC threat.
Justin Fields has been getting the job done and now Russell Wilson looks like he will get a shot. They both must love Najee Harris and the running game starting to come alive to help that job become easier. T.J. Watt and the front-running defense have been doing that all year.
8. Buffalo Bills 4-2 (7)
The Bills got reheated with Josh Allen leading a great effort vs. the Jets with his legs and arm to make sure his team took full control of the AFC East for another season. The defense also made the critical plays in a gritty complete victory that got the team on track everywhere.
The Commanders made it a fun, one-possession game down the Beltway against the Ravens, thanks a lot to the rookie-veteran wide receiver combination of Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin. They are starting to figure things out more defensively to further stamp their playoff contender status.
The Falcons were a little slow out of the gate in Carolina, but for a change, they kept Kirk Cousins from Captain Comeback mode and just decided to dominate with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and the running game. They are in control of a two-team NFC South race.
11. Philadelphia Eagles 3-2 (12)
The Eagles got their offense going again with Jalen Hurts rekindling his relationship with top receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They also continued to jell better defensively after the bye, but the Browns weren't the best test there.
Brock Purdy is lighting it up in the downfield passing game at the exact right time before getting his rematch chance vs. Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers might need to stay aggressive passing amid another backfield injury.
Baker Mayfield had a wild game vs. the Saints that included three interceptions, but he tossed four more TDs while getting a greater boost from the running game minus Rachaad White (foot). The defense also needed that get-well game vs. a rookie QB before facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
The Bears can feel great that, like the Commanders, they have hit on their franchise QB. Caleb Williams has shown the past three weeks why he went No. 1 overall and why he's already much better for Chicago than Justin Fields and Mitchell Trubisky.
The Chargers haven't needed Justin Herbert to do much, but he looked healthier post-bye throwing the ball around on the Broncos while leaning well on the run. L.A. is also seeing plenty to love about Jesse Minter's defense, and it can breathe easier that Jim Harbaugh is beyond his own health scare.
What was that? The Cowboys already couldn't stop the run or run the ball on the mighty Lions, but then their pass defense went into the tank and they couldn't get enough done through the air with Dak Prescott. Dallas needs to figure out something quickly during its Week 7 bye to save coach Mike McCarthy.
The Seahawks' offense is coming down to earth, as the passing volume for Geno Smith doesn't always add up to efficient results. The real concern is a defense that's breaking down vs. the pass after already being gashed in the running game for Mike Macdonald.
The Broncos are seeing good fight and playmaking from Bo Nix, as he tends to counterpunch well in every game. The offense now needs to start faster to keep the run defense from being exposed.
19. Cincinnati Bengals 2-4 (20)
The Bengals just need to find ways to win to get back in AFC wild-card contention, and Joe Burrow did just that with his legs and arm vs. the Giants. The defense needed that, too, ahead of another favorable matchup vs. the Browns.
Joe Flacco is fearless in putting the ball in the air, and it's his show without the running of Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Anthony Richardson (oblique). That said, the Colts really need to have their rushing backfield back soon.
21. New York Jets 2-4 (21)
Aaron Rodgers has a new head coach and offensive play-caller which helped in a critical Monday night home game vs. the Bills. Although they did get a spark, their mistakes continued, putting their division and AFC playoff hopes in future jeopardy. They're banking on the fortunes changing big-time after the Davante Adams trade with a more favorable schedule ahead after the Steelers.
The Dolphins are coming out of a bye with some big offensive questions related to Mike McDaniel being able to adjust to key personnel injuries. They need to come out run-heavy vs. the Colts.
23. New Orleans Saints 2-4 (19)
The Saints are marching toward finding a new coach next season, as Dennis Allen's defense is falling apart, failing to give Spencer Rattler or any other potential fill-in QB for Derek Carr (oblique) a real chance.
Kyler Murray didn't play well in Green Bay even before losing Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion). The now-veteran QB was better late, but the pass defense keeps putting him in tough, high-pressure situations.
The Giants have gotten more interesting offense with Brian Daboll unleashing all the youngsters around Daniel Jones, but it hasn't always been productive. New York has to stop wasting strong defensive efforts.
