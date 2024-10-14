Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Ederson explains how Pep Guardiola persuaded him to stay at Manchester City

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5ZDw_0w5wcS7700

    Manchester City star Ederson has opened up on his reasons for rejecting a summer transfer move to the Saudi Pro League.

    The Premier League champions were forced to withstand firm interest in their No.1 - widely rumoured to be from Al Nassr - as Pep Guardiola battled to keep the Brazil international in Manchester.

    Despite the 31-year-old considering a switch to the Middle East, the Samba Boys star has revealed Guardiola was the key factor in convincing him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

    Guardiola had previously confirmed just how close the club came to losing their starting stopper and Ederson has now offered his version of the story.

    Ederson on rejecting Al Nassr move

    Ederson spoke about the saga whilst on international duty with Brazil and indicated a preseason chat with Guardiola made up his mind to stay.

    "There really was a proposal on the table, something that weighed heavily, because it was an unusual proposal," as per quotes from TNT Sports' Portuguese service .

    "I had countless conversations with Guardiola, and one of them was essential."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccxcj_0w5wcS7700 Getty Images

    "From what he told me — the guarantees, the process and the evolution I've had with him.

    "All of that was essential to me staying at City."

    Ederson's Man City contract, transfer value, stats

    Ederson's comments will be a major boost for City fans, as he remains their undisputed first choice keeper, following a 2017 move from Benfica.

    The shot stopper has gone on to make 257 EPL appearances, with a total of six league titles, and one UEFA Champions League crown.

    His current City deal runs until the end of the 2025/26 season, with the club open to a renewal, and his current transfer value is set at around £30m ($38m).

