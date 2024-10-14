Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Did Jeff Ulbrich play in NFL? Revisiting Jets interim coach's stats and football playing career

    By Bryan Murphy,

    2 days ago

    Jeff Ulbrich is now in control of the Jets for the rest of the 2024 season.

    The Robert Saleh era is over. The Jets elected to part ways with the head coach after a 2-3 start to his fifth season at the helm. With playoff aspirations, it wasn't the way New York wanted to begin the season, hence the change at head coach.

    In his place, Ulbrich takes over with an interim title. The defensive coordinator got a bump to temporarily take Saleh's place running the team after the firing and now has the task of righting the ship before the season goes off the rails.

    Ulbrich already is making moves before a game has even been played under his watch. The interim head coach elected to demote offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, stripping him of play-calling duties . Now, it will be quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Todd Downing calling plays on offense.

    Ulbrich's first test as interim head coach is far from an easy task. The Jets host the Bills on "Monday Night Football" to wrap up the Week 6 action, giving Ulbrich the prime-time treatment to kick off his NFL head coaching career.

    But what about his playing career? Here's what to know about Ulbrich's time in the NFL.

    Where did Jeff Ulbrich play football?

    Ulbrich grew up in the Bay Area in California. He attended Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, Calif., where he lettered three times in football. After college, he committed to nearby San Jose State. He redshirted his lone season at San Jose State before transferring to Gavilan College in Gilroy, Calif.

    At Gavilan, Ulbrich earned first-team All-Conference in his only season before once again hitting the transfer portal to attend Hawaii.

    Ulbrich was a two-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors, earning an All-WAC first-team selection as a senior. He started all 12 games of his final season at middle linebacker and led the conference with a school-record 169 tackles. Ulbrich also set a school record with 127 assisted tackles, surpassing the old mark of 97.

    After two years at Hawaii, Ulbrich declared for the NFL Draft, and he was rewarded for his play in college with a third-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

    Ulbrich ended up spending his entire career in San Francisco. The linebacker earned a starting role by 2001, a job he kept until injuries limited him to five games in 2005. Ulbrich eventually lost the starting job to budding star Patrick Willis in 2007 and then retired after the 2009 season due to a concussion.

    Jeff Ulbrich NFL stats

    Ulbrich spent 10 seasons in the NFL, all with the 49ers.

    As a rookie, he saw action in just four games and did not receive a single start. By 2001, he was the starting middle linebacker for San Francisco, keeping the role for four seasons.

    In 2005, he once again was the starting middle linebacker, however, he tore a bicep after five games, losing out on the rest of the season. He never returned to a full-time starting role and eventually became the backup in 2007 after the 49ers selected Patrick Willis in the first round.

    Two years later, a concussion knocked him out of the 2009 season. Ulbrich elected to retire due to the concussion, ending his career after a decade in the league.

    Season Games Sacks Tackles TFL Forced Fumbles Interceptions
    2000 4 0.0 1 0 0 0
    2001 14 0.5 88 6 2 0
    2002 14 1.5 70 3 1 0
    2003 15 2.5 79 5 1 1
    2004 16 1.0 93 9 1 1
    2005 5 0.0 42 3 1 0
    2006 16 0.0 64 3 0 0
    2007 16 0.0 45 3 0 0
    2008 16 0.0 18 0 0 0
    2009 4 0.0 1 0 0 0
    Total 120 5.5 501 32 6 2
