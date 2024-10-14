How to watch UConn vs. Rhode Island basketball: Channel, time, schedule for Coaches vs. Cancer exhibition game

The UConn men’s basketball team will kick off its 2024-25 campaign on Monday night with a special charity exhibition game against Archie Miller’s Rhode Island Rams. This event, titled the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Game benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer, is set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

This marks UConn’s first charity exhibition since 2017, when they faced Providence at the same venue, with proceeds supporting the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts. While public exhibition games have been rare during Dan Hurley’s time as head coach, Monday’s game, featuring a reunion with his former team, stands as an exception to the rule.

How to watch UConn vs. Rhode Island basketball: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: NBC Sports Boston/UConn+

NBC Sports Boston/UConn+ Live stream: Fubo

Monday’s game between UConn and Rhode Island will air live on NBC Sports Boston and UConn+, with Brendan Glasheen, Tim Welsh, and Kayla Burton on the call.

Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

UConn vs. Rhode Island Basketball start time

Dates: Monday, Oct. 14

Monday, Oct. 14 Time: 6 p.m.

UConn vs. Rhode Island Basketball will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14.

They will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

