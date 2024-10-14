Open in App
    • Sporting News

    How to watch UConn vs. Rhode Island basketball: Channel, time, schedule for Coaches vs. Cancer exhibition game

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    The UConn men’s basketball team will kick off its 2024-25 campaign on Monday night with a special charity exhibition game against Archie Miller’s Rhode Island Rams. This event, titled the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Game benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer, is set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

    This marks UConn’s first charity exhibition since 2017, when they faced Providence at the same venue, with proceeds supporting the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts. While public exhibition games have been rare during Dan Hurley’s time as head coach, Monday’s game, featuring a reunion with his former team, stands as an exception to the rule.

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything that you need to know about UConn vs. Rhode Island basketball this weekend.

    How to watch UConn vs. Rhode Island basketball: TV channel, live stream

    • TV channel: NBC Sports Boston/UConn+
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Monday’s game between UConn and Rhode Island will air live on NBC Sports Boston and UConn+, with Brendan Glasheen, Tim Welsh, and Kayla Burton on the call.

    Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo , which offers a 7-day FREE trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $59.99, a $20 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    UConn vs. Rhode Island Basketball start time

    • Dates: Monday, Oct. 14
    • Time: 6 p.m.

    UConn vs. Rhode Island Basketball will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14.

    They will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

    See a complete schedule below.

    Date Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Tuesday, Oct. 15 UNC vs. Memphis 7 p.m. ESPNU, Fubo
    Thursday, Oct. 17 St. John’s vs. Rutgers TBD TBD

