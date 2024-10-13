Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Panthers vs. Falcons radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    The Falcons (3-2) head to Charlotte to take on the struggling Panthers (1-4) in an important NFC South clash on Sunday.

    With quarterback Kirk Cousins finding his rhythm in a new offensive scheme, Atlanta have scored impressive wins over the Saints and the Buccaneers. During the team's 36-30 win over Tampa Bay last week, Cousins registered a franchise-record 509 passing yards and four touchdown throws.

    In contrast, the Panthers face a challenge as they contend with significant injuries that have depleted their roster. Defensive end Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and center Austin Corbett have all been lost for the season, leaving a notable void in their defensive lineup.

    The absence of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, now on injured reserve, has left the offense scrambling for options. Tight end Tommy Tremble's status remains uncertain as he navigates concussion protocol, and right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the game due to a triceps injury, ending his streak of 120 consecutive games.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Panthers vs. Falcons on the radio.

    Panthers vs. Falcons radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 227 (home) and 380 (away)
    • Panthers radio channel: WRFX 99.7 The FOX
    • Falcons radio channel: 92.9 The Game

    You can listen to the Panthers vs. Falcons live on SiriusXM . The Panthers broadcast can be found on channel 227 and the Falcons broadcast is on channel 380.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WRFX 99.7 The FOX and 92.9 The Game.

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Panthers vs. Falcons start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Panthers vs. Falcons is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

    Panthers schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Panthers’ opponents in 2024:

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Saints 47, Panthers 10 -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Chargers 26, Panthers 3 -- --
    3 Sept. 2 2 Panthers 36 , Raiders 22 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Panthers 24, Bengals 34 -- --
    5 Oct. 6 Bears 36, Bengals 10 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Falcons 4:25 p.m. Fox
    7 Oct. 20 at Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 at Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Saints 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 10 vs. Giants (in Munich) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    11 Bye
    12 Nov. 24 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. Fox
    14 Dec. 8 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox
    17 Dec. 29 at Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS
    18 TBD Falcons TBD TBD

    Falcons schedule 2024

    Here is Atlanta Falcons' schedule for the 2024 season:

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Falcons 10, Steelers 18 -- --
    2 Sept. 16 (Mon.) Eagles 22 , Falcons 21 -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Falcons 17, Chiefs 22 -- --
    4 Sept. 29 Falcons 26 , Saints 24 -- --
    5 Oct. 3 (Thurs.) Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 -- --
    6 Oct. 13 at Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    7 Oct. 20 vs. Seahawks 1:00 p.m. FOX
    8 Oct. 27 at Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Cowboys 1:00 p.m. FOX
    10 Nov. 10 at Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
    11 Nov. 17 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. FOX
    12 Nov. 24 BYE
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Chargers 1:00 p.m. CBS
    14 Dec. 8 at Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
    15 Dec. 16 (Mon.) at Raiders 8:40 p.m. ESPN
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX
    17 Dec. 28/29 at Commanders TBD TBD
    18 TBD vs. Panthers TBD TBD

    NFL schedule Week 6

    Friday, Oct. 11

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 14

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

