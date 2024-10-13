Panthers vs. Falcons radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

The Falcons (3-2) head to Charlotte to take on the struggling Panthers (1-4) in an important NFC South clash on Sunday.
With quarterback Kirk Cousins finding his rhythm in a new offensive scheme, Atlanta have scored impressive wins over the Saints and the Buccaneers. During the team's 36-30 win over Tampa Bay last week, Cousins registered a franchise-record 509 passing yards and four touchdown throws.
In contrast, the Panthers face a challenge as they contend with significant injuries that have depleted their roster. Defensive end Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and center Austin Corbett have all been lost for the season, leaving a notable void in their defensive lineup.
The absence of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, now on injured reserve, has left the offense scrambling for options. Tight end Tommy Tremble's status remains uncertain as he navigates concussion protocol, and right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the game due to a triceps injury, ending his streak of 120 consecutive games.
Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Panthers vs. Falcons on the radio.
Panthers vs. Falcons radio station
- National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 227 (home) and 380 (away)
- Panthers radio channel: WRFX 99.7 The FOX
- Falcons radio channel: 92.9 The Game
You can listen to the Panthers vs. Falcons live on SiriusXM . The Panthers broadcast can be found on channel 227 and the Falcons broadcast is on channel 380.
Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on WRFX 99.7 The FOX and 92.9 The Game.
Panthers vs. Falcons start time
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Kickoff for Panthers vs. Falcons is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Panthers schedule 2024
Here's a look at all of the Panthers’ opponents in 2024:
| Week
| Date
| Opponent
| Time (ET)
| TV
| 1
| Sept. 8
| Saints 47, Panthers 10
| --
| --
| 2
| Sept. 15
| Chargers 26, Panthers 3
| --
| --
| 3
| Sept. 2 2
| Panthers 36 , Raiders 22
| --
| --
| 4
| Sept. 29
| Panthers 24, Bengals 34
| --
| --
| 5
| Oct. 6
| Bears 36, Bengals 10
| --
| --
| 6
| Oct. 13
| vs. Falcons
| 4:25 p.m.
| Fox
| 7
| Oct. 20
| at Commanders
| 4:05 p.m.
| CBS
| 8
| Oct. 27
| at Broncos
| 4:25 p.m.
| CBS
| 9
| Nov. 3
| vs. Saints
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| 10
| Nov. 10
| vs. Giants (in Munich)
| 9:30 a.m.
| NFL Network
| 11
| Bye
| 12
| Nov. 24
| vs. Chiefs
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| 13
| Dec. 1
| vs. Buccaneers
| 4:05 p.m.
| Fox
| 14
| Dec. 8
| at Eagles
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| 15
| Dec. 15
| vs. Cowboys
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| 16
| Dec. 22
| vs. Cardinals
| 1 p.m.
| Fox
| 17
| Dec. 29
| at Buccaneers
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| 18
| TBD
| Falcons
| TBD
| TBD
Falcons schedule 2024
Here is Atlanta Falcons' schedule for the 2024 season:
| Week
| Date
| Opponent
| Time (ET)
| TV
| 1
| Sept. 8
| Falcons 10, Steelers 18
| --
| --
| 2
| Sept. 16 (Mon.)
| Eagles 22 , Falcons 21
| --
| --
| 3
| Sept. 22
| Falcons 17, Chiefs 22
| --
| --
| 4
| Sept. 29
| Falcons 26 , Saints 24
| --
| --
| 5
| Oct. 3 (Thurs.)
| Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30
| --
| --
| 6
| Oct. 13
| at Panthers
| 4:25 p.m.
| FOX
| 7
| Oct. 20
| vs. Seahawks
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 8
| Oct. 27
| at Buccaneers
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 9
| Nov. 3
| vs. Cowboys
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 10
| Nov. 10
| at Saints
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 11
| Nov. 17
| at Broncos
| 4:05 p.m.
| FOX
| 12
| Nov. 24
| BYE
| —
| —
| 13
| Dec. 1
| vs. Chargers
| 1:00 p.m.
| CBS
| 14
| Dec. 8
| at Vikings
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 15
| Dec. 16 (Mon.)
| at Raiders
| 8:40 p.m.
| ESPN
| 16
| Dec. 22
| vs. Giants
| 1:00 p.m.
| FOX
| 17
| Dec. 28/29
| at Commanders
| TBD
| TBD
| 18
| TBD
| vs. Panthers
| TBD
| TBD
NFL schedule Week 6
Friday, Oct. 11
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| 49ers vs. Seahawks
| 8:15 p.m.
| Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 13
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Jaguars vs. Bears
| 9:30 a.m.
| NFL Network
| Commanders vs. Ravens
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Cardinals vs. Packers
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Colts vs. Titans
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Texans vs. Patriots
| 1 p.m.
| CBS
| Buccaneers vs. Saints
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Browns vs. Eagles
| 1 p.m.
| FOX
| Chargers vs. Broncos
| 4:05 p.m.
| CBS
| Steelers vs. Raiders
| 4:05 p.m.
| CBS
| Lions vs. Cowboys
| 4:25 p.m.
| FOX
| Falcons vs. Panthers
| 4:25 p.m.
| FOX
| Bengals vs. Giants
| 8:20 p.m.
| NBC
Monday, Oct. 14
| Game
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Bills vs. Jets
| 8:15 p.m.
| ESPN
