Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Liverpool target Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in Arne Slot succession plan

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkhPL_0w57OF9Q00

    Arne Slot is planning an ambitious move to bolster his Liverpool attack in 2025 via Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

    Slot has sent scouts to monitor the London-born winger in recent club action and on duty for the England U21's.

    The 20-year-old is the latest English talent to impress in the German Bundesliga, after opting to leave the Premier League in search of a greater first team opportunities, after departing Manchester City in 2020.

    MORE: All the latest Liverpool news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    After some initial struggles to adapt in Dortmund, Nuri Sahin has eased Gittens into his starting XI, and the former City star has impressed in the opening weeks of the season.

    Jamie Gittens to Liverpool; Transfer fee, contract

    German outlet Bild are carrying the story of Liverpool scouting Gittens with Slot aiming to beat domestic rivals Chelsea and Tottenham to a deal.

    Gittens is currently under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2028, with his transfer value rated at £40m ($52m), but Dortmund could demand more if a bidding war is triggered.

    Jamie Gittens position, goals, stats

    Slot's interest in Gittens is rumoured to be part of his long-term succession planning at Anfield as the club move on from the Jurgen Klopp era.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R48D7_0w57OF9Q00

    Mohamed Salah is into the final year of his contract on Merseyside, and Barcelona remain constant admirers of Luis Diaz, with Slot prepared for change.

    Gittens' favoured role is on the left-side of the attack, in the Diaz's position, but he can also cover Salah's right-sided berth.

    Despite comparisons with another English star who signed for Dortmund as a teenager, Gittens is a different profile to Jadon Sancho, is some key areas.

    Sancho carried a greater goal threat, during his first stint in Germany, with 50 goals across four seasons, but Gittens' best work comes as a creative force driving from deep with pace. to create chances.

    Gittens has just six Bundesliga goals from 50 appearances but his numbers for successful take-ons and progressive carries are in the Bundesliga top five so far in 2024/25.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Belgium vs France confirmed lineups, starting 11, confirmed team news: Red Devils out for revenge
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Pep Guardiola picks one definitive GOAT from Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys $100 million superstar reportedly traded to Bills
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Dodgers dugout snake, explained: Reptile makes surprise appearance during NLCS Game 2 vs. Mets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Chiefs projected $71 million superstar heads to Vikings in free agency prediction
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Aidan Hutchinson releases inspirational statement after season-ending injury
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Orioles slugger listed as possible trade chip with top prospect looming
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Commanders named possible trade suitor for $100 million wide receiver
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs urged to dump 'respected' $10 million veteran, former World Series champ
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $38 million All-Star this winter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Giants urged to cut ties with $44 million flamethrower in trade
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Fiesta Bowl tickets 2024: Cheapest prices and State Farm Stadium seat map for CFP Quarterfinal in Glendale
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's serious leg injury vs. Cowboys
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Proposed Vikings, Texans swap sends running back help to Minnesota at NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Manningcast guest list Week 6: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs $80 million star linked to Blue Jays with free agency coming
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Eagles predicted to add five-time Pro Bowl guard in 2025 free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Dodgers reveal blockbuster trade pursuit of rival $340 million MVP candidate
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Los Angeles Chargers: Significance of having Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater together is huge
    Sporting News1 day ago
    What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2024 Charlotte Roval playoff race
    Sporting News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy