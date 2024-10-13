Liverpool target Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in Arne Slot succession plan

Arne Slot is planning an ambitious move to bolster his Liverpool attack in 2025 via Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Slot has sent scouts to monitor the London-born winger in recent club action and on duty for the England U21's.

The 20-year-old is the latest English talent to impress in the German Bundesliga, after opting to leave the Premier League in search of a greater first team opportunities, after departing Manchester City in 2020.

After some initial struggles to adapt in Dortmund, Nuri Sahin has eased Gittens into his starting XI, and the former City star has impressed in the opening weeks of the season.

Jamie Gittens to Liverpool; Transfer fee, contract

German outlet Bild are carrying the story of Liverpool scouting Gittens with Slot aiming to beat domestic rivals Chelsea and Tottenham to a deal.

Gittens is currently under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2028, with his transfer value rated at £40m ($52m), but Dortmund could demand more if a bidding war is triggered.

Jamie Gittens position, goals, stats

Slot's interest in Gittens is rumoured to be part of his long-term succession planning at Anfield as the club move on from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Mohamed Salah is into the final year of his contract on Merseyside, and Barcelona remain constant admirers of Luis Diaz, with Slot prepared for change.

Gittens' favoured role is on the left-side of the attack, in the Diaz's position, but he can also cover Salah's right-sided berth.

Despite comparisons with another English star who signed for Dortmund as a teenager, Gittens is a different profile to Jadon Sancho, is some key areas.

Sancho carried a greater goal threat, during his first stint in Germany, with 50 goals across four seasons, but Gittens' best work comes as a creative force driving from deep with pace. to create chances.

Gittens has just six Bundesliga goals from 50 appearances but his numbers for successful take-ons and progressive carries are in the Bundesliga top five so far in 2024/25.