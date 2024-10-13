Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Cowboys vs. Lions radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    The Cowboys have a golden opportunity to flip the script on their season when they face the Lions this Sunday.

    Both teams come in with solid 3-2 records, but the Lions will be fresh off a bye, well-rested and ready to pounce on the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Dallas and Dak Prescott had to empty the tank to edge out a win against the resilient Pittsburgh Steelers, so they’re facing a quick turnaround.

    Lions QB Jared Goff, known for thriving more at home, has quietly racked up 11 wins in his last 15 road games, proving he can still get it done on the road. The Cowboys have their hands full and will need to pull out all the stops to avoid dropping to a shaky .500 on the season.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Cowboys vs. Lions on the radio.

    Cowboys vs. Lions radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 228 (home) and 382 (away)
    • Cowboys radio channel: 105.3 The Fan
    • Lions radio channel: WXYT-FM 97.1

    You can listen to the Cowboys vs. Lions live on SiriusXM . The Cowboys broadcast can be found on channel 228, while Lions fans will want tune into channel 382 for their team-specific commentary.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on 105.3 The Fan and WXYT-FM 97.1.

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Cowboys vs. Lions start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Lions is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    Cowboys schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Cowboys’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Tickets
    1 Sept. 8 Cowboys 33 , Browns 17 -- -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Saints 44 , Cowboys 19 -- -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Ravens 28 , Cowboys 25 -- -- --
    4 Sept. 26 Giants 15, Cowboys 20 -- -- --
    5 Oct. 6 Steelers 17, Cowboys 20 -- -- --
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Lions 4:25 p.m. Fox Buy now
    7 BYE
    8 Oct. 27 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC Buy now
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    10 Nov. 10 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS Buy now
    11 Nov. 18 vs. Texans (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN Buy now
    12 Nov. 24 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    13 Nov. 28 vs. Giants (TNF) 4.30 p.m. Fox Buy now
    14 Dec. 9 vs. Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN Buy now
    15 Dec. 15 at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC Buy now
    17 Dec. 29 at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox Buy now
    18 TBD vs. Commanders TBD TBD Buy now

    Lions schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Lions’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Tickets
    1 Sept. 8 Lions 26, Rams 20 -- -- --
    2 Sept. 15 Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 16 -- -- --
    3 Sept. 22 Lions 20 , Cardinals 13 -- -- --
    4 Sept. 30 Lions 42 , Seahawks 29 -- -- --
    5 BYE
    6 Oct. 13 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Buy now
    7 Oct. 20 at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    8 Oct. 27 vs Titans 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    9 Nov. 3 at Packers 4:25 p.m. Fox Buy now
    10 Nov. 10 at Texans (Sunday Night Football) 8:20 p.m. NBC Buy now
    11 Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Buy now
    12 Nov. 24 at Colts 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    13 Nov. 28 vs. Bears 12:30 p.m. CBS Buy now
    14 Dec. 5 vs. Packers (Thursday Night Football) 8:15 p.m. Prime Buy now
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS Buy now
    16 Dec. 22 at Bears 1 p.m. Fox Buy now
    17 Dec. 30 at 49ers (Monday Night Football) 8:15 p.m. ESPN Buy now
    18 TBD vs. Vikings TBD TBD Buy now

    NFL schedule Week 6

    Friday, Oct. 11

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 14

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

