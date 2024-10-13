Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Ravens vs. Commanders radio station: Channels, live streams to listen live to NFL Week 6 game broadcast

    By Chirag Radhyan,

    2 days ago

    The Commanders and Ravens are set to square off in what’s shaping up to be the marquee matchup of Week 6.

    The Ravens, fresh off last year’s AFC Championship Game run, stumbled out of the gates this season, dropping their first two games. But leave it to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson to right the ship! Baltimore has stormed back, racking up wins against heavyweights like the Bills, Cowboys, and Bengals, re-establishing themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders.

    Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are this season’s Cinderella story. After a dismal 4-13 finish in 2023, Washington came into 2024 with a new look. Head coach Dan Quinn is calling the shots, and second-overall pick QB Jayden Daniels is the new face of the franchise.

    Here is everything you need to know in order to listen to Ravens vs. Commanders on the radio.

    Ravens vs. Commanders radio station

    • National radio channel: SiriusXM channel 225 (home) and 383 (away)
    • Ravens radio channel: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM)
    • Commanders radio channel: WKDW 900, WBIG-FM 100.3

    You can listen to the Ravens vs. Commanders live on SiriusXM . The Ravens broadcast can be found on channel 225 and the Commanders broadcast is on channel 383.

    Football fans in the local markets can listen to the game on 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM) and WKDW 900, WBIG-FM 100.3.

    Get three months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Ravens vs. Commanders start time

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Kickoff for Ravens vs. Commanders is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13.

    The game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

    Ravens schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Ravens’ opponents in 2024 along time and TV broadcast details.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 5 (Thu.) Chiefs 27 , Ravens 20
    2 Sept. 15 Ravens 23, Raiders 26
    3 Sept. 22 Cowboys 25, Ravens 28
    4 Sept. 29 Ravens 35 , Bills 10
    5 Oct. 6 Bengals 38, Ravens 41
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS
    7 Oct. 21 (Mon.) at Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    8 Oct. 27 at Browns 1 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS
    10 Nov. 7 (Thurs.) vs. Bengals 8:15 p.m. Prime
    11 Nov. 17 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
    12 Nov. 25 (Mon.) at Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS
    14 BYE
    15 Dec. 15 at Giants 1 p.m. CBS
    16 Dec. 21 (Sat.) vs. Steelers 4:30 p.m. FOX
    17 Dec. 25 (Wed.) at Texans 4:30 p.m. Netflix
    18 TBD vs. Browns TBD TBD

    Commanders schedule 2024

    Here's a look at all of the Commanders’ opponents in 2024, along with links to purchase tickets for each game.

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV
    1 Sept. 8 Buccaneers 37, Commanders 20
    2 Sept. 15 Commanders 21, Giants 18
    3 Sept. 23 (Mon.) Commanders 38 , Bengals 33
    4 Sept. 29 Cardinals 14, Commanders 42
    5 Oct. 6 Commanders 34 , Browns 13
    6 Oct. 13 at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    7 Oct. 20 vs. Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Bears 1 p.m. CBS
    9 Nov. 3 at Giants 1 p.m. FOX
    10 Nov. 10 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
    11 Nov. 14 (Thurs.) at Eagles 8:15 p.m. Prime
    12 Nov. 24 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX
    13 Dec. 1 vs. Titans 1 p.m. FOX
    14 BYE
    15 Dec. 15 at Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    17 TBD vs. Falcons TBD TBD
    18 TBD at Cowboys TBD TBD

    NFL schedule Week 6

    Friday, Oct. 11

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    49ers vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

    Sunday, Oct. 13

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Jaguars vs. Bears 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
    Commanders vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
    Cardinals vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX
    Colts vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
    Texans vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
    Buccaneers vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
    Browns vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
    Chargers vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Steelers vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
    Lions vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Falcons vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. FOX
    Bengals vs. Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC

    Monday, Oct. 14

    Game Time (ET) TV channel
    Bills vs. Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN

    Related Links

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to lose the locker room
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys $100 million superstar reportedly traded to Bills
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Lions predicted to land $94 million superstar at the NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Dodgers dugout snake, explained: Reptile makes surprise appearance during NLCS Game 2 vs. Mets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Lions trade targets: Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson top list of pass-rushers who could replace Aidan Hutchinson
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Orioles slugger listed as possible trade chip with top prospect looming
    Sporting News13 hours ago
    Commanders named possible trade suitor for $100 million wide receiver
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs urged to dump 'respected' $10 million veteran, former World Series champ
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Padres predicted to cut ties with projected $38 million All-Star this winter
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 8: Texas, Oregon, Penn State lead remaining unbeaten teams
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Ex-Cowboys $5 million star predicted to land with Bears
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Giants urged to cut ties with $44 million flamethrower in trade
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Fiesta Bowl tickets 2024: Cheapest prices and State Farm Stadium seat map for CFP Quarterfinal in Glendale
    Sporting News1 day ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Packers predicted to land four-time Pro Bowler to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Latest news on Lions star's serious leg injury vs. Cowboys
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Proposed Vikings, Texans swap sends running back help to Minnesota at NFL trade deadline
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    How to watch North Carolina vs. Memphis basketball today: Channel, time, schedule for exhibition game
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Giants called fit to acquire Cubs $80 million superstar slugger
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Eagles predicted to add five-time Pro Bowl guard in 2025 free agency
    Sporting News1 day ago
    'Dark Shadows' Actor John Lasell Dies at 95: A Look Back at His Life and Career
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Dodgers reveal blockbuster trade pursuit of rival $340 million MVP candidate
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Steelers predicted to poach Lions defender to address 'biggest weakness'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears predicted to select Ohio State superstar with 2025 first-round draft pick
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy