    Cristiano Ronaldo drops furious voice note after shock all-time Top 10 omission

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7PtJ_0w55Cr6o00

    Cristiano Ronaldo is used to being involved in discussions over the top players of all-time following his incredible achievements across decades at the highest level.

    His battle with Lionel Messi has dominated the debate, with football fans divided in their view over who the real 'GOAT' is, between the two old rivals.

    Ronaldo's incredible longevity looks set to continue for at least a few more years as he bids to lead Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    However, despite his apparently assured place amongst the very best, former Italian international Antonio Cassano has boldly disagreed, with Ronaldo left furious.

    What did Antonio Cassano say about Cristiano Ronaldo?

    Cassano explained his row with Ronaldo, after opting against a place for the 39-year-old, in his top 10 list of all-time greats,

    Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona were included, but there was no place for the Al Nassr star.

    Cassano told the BSMT Podcast : "I said Ronaldo was No1, the Brazilian. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make my top five, or even top ten, because for me the quality of a player is another thing.

    "Next thing, I finished the work I was doing and I get a text message from a +34 number, that’s Spain. It’s a list of all the trophies, goals and statistics.

    "Then he (Ronaldo) sends me a voice note, telling me, ‘You disrespected me, don’t do anything like that again. You only scored 150 goals, you only won four trophies.’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346zyb_0w55Cr6o00

    “So I answered him to say, ‘Dear Cristiano, listen to me. You think I disrespected you, I just don’t like you as a player. What’s the problem?’

    “He went to the trouble of messaging me, imagine.”

    Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record

    As part of his push to keep on playing until the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo is also eyeing another incredible personal milestone, as he tries to break the 1000-goal mark before retirement.

    That target will be a major goal for Ronaldo, who turns 40 at the start of 2025, with 906 scored so far. He is already Real Madrid's record goal scorer and the leading goal scorer in international appearances (215) and goals (133) goals for Portuga l.

